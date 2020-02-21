Almost 1000 people move every day in “The Sunshine State”, and the reason speaks for itself. If you’re planning to join that number, it would be wise to learn something about your new home before unpacking. Moving means a lot for many people, it’s not an easy and simple choice. But with patience, good planning and a bit of research, the moving process can be a lot easier than you think. Certainly, a new place means you’ll have plenty of surprises.

That means everything from what sort of weather to expect and which area would be most suitable for you, but that’s part of the exhilaration of moving somewhere new. You get to explore a whole new world, discover people with different mentalities, discover a new region and take necessary steps to make it as homey as possible. If you’ve planned to start a new chapter of your life in one of the sunniest states in the U.S, you should consider this essential guide:

Identify the pros and cons of Living in Florida

There are various factors one should consider before ending up moving to Florida. Like any other place on this planet, Florida undoubtedly has its downsides and upsides. For this reason, a smart choice would be to take some time and evaluate your current situation and needs and find out if you’re really prepared to make this huge step. As stated before, Florida comes with numerous pros and cons any newbie should reflect on as earlier as possible:

Known Pros of Living in Florida:

Compared with many parts in the U.S, Florida housing costs are much lower

No state income tax is a major advantage

Plenty of outdoor activities and high-quality beaches

No snow at all, there is warm all year round

All Florida residents receive discounts to various local attractions

Florida has a lot of communities dedicated to snowbirds and retirees

Cons of Living in Florida:

Famous for its hurricanes, extreme heat and humidity

Total lack of mountains and valley, Florida is particularly flat

Florida is known to have more tourists and part-time locals than any state in the U.S

Higher insurance costs than other parts of the country

Florida is an incompatible place for those who’re afraid of snakes, alligators and huge bugs

Find a Suitable City for You

Choosing a proper city to live in Florida could make a difference and help you determine whether or not Florida is a suitable place to live. A great benefit of choosing Florida is that you have dozens of worthy metropolitans and cities in immediate proximity to a beach paradise. We’ve enumerated a couple of cities that will help you in your research.

The Pan Handle-Pensacola

Pensacola is famous for its numerous military bases in the area, this city has a huge military-friendly community and a quite small population of 53,779. Pensacola is worth trying if you’re looking to get that small-town feeling with access to numerous beaches located on the Gulf Coast and best-rated school system which makes it perfect for a small young family.

North Florida -Jacksonville

This is one of the most populated and largest cities in Florida with almost 190, 895 people. Jacksonville has to offer plenty of educational opportunities and it’s the perfect place for a student to settle down. If you enjoy student life, college football games and lively nights, Jacksonville is a place to try.

Central Florida- Orlando

This area of Central Florida is well known for its tourist destinations and perhaps one of the most visited cities. As we’ve stated before, if you decide to live in Orlando, the city will certainly offer you plenty of discounts at various local attractions such as Disney World.

Western Florida -Clearwater

If you’re looking for a place to retire on the West Coast of Florida, Clearwater is the right place for you. This place has always been a favourite destination for retirees in the country. This place makes perfect for old people since it has to offer various shopping centres and houses in the immediate, which makes it easier for older people to get around and socialize.

Learn More About Florida’s Weather and Hurricanes

The main reason why many people decide to move out of Florida is unstable weather. Before planning to move, it might be necessary to research and find out whether Florida’s weather is suitable for you. What to prepare for? Florida is famous for its intense summer heat, and hurricanes, it might be necessary to be well prepared at least in your first year.

If you’ve decided to settle down, investing in home insurance is more than necessary, if you want to avoid high costs caused by hurricanes. A big deal of Florida’s population has invested in homeowner’s insurances to protect their homes, other structures and belongings from natural disasters such as flood damage, hurricanes and sinkhole which are often encountered in Florida.

Decide Whether You Will Rent or Buy a Home

There are multiple reasons why people choose to move to Florida, such as slow-paced retirement and the alluring lifestyle. But no matter the reason you’ve decided to move there, you must find out if Florida is going to be your permanent or temporary home. Here are some housing marketing tips that will help you decide whether Florida is the right place to settle down and grow a family.

Florida’s housing marketing keeps changing depending on how many people are moving in and out, so if you don’t want to overpay for a new home, you should wait for the off-season.

If you’ve finally decided, make sure you’re keen to invest in a new home for at least a few years.

Make sure you read your rights as a tenant in Florida if you’ve decided to rent. Knowing these rights will help you establish what is right or wrong about a landlord’s performance.

As soon as you’ve decided on your location, and learned how to be well-prepared for those weather conditions, and there nothing else to distract you from moving there, then Florida might be the right place for you.