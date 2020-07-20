As various industries attempt to find their place in the new normal, we find that ITC Hotels might be ahead of the game here. Designing a staycation that adheres to the regulations of the post-pandemic environment, this hospitality giant has quickly created an option that offers all the strapping of an indulgent holiday but in a responsible manner. While their property in Bengaluru is open (while following lockdown regulations) and showcasing this commitment, we are promised that similar guidelines will be followed in Chennai, where ITC Grand Chola was awarded Platinum rating under LEED NC (New Construction) programme way back in 2012.

This staycation concept is not a surprise as ITC Hotels in the past has clearly demonstrated their attentiveness to changing lifestyles and consumer values. It is a decade since they have been practising 'responsible luxury' starting with ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru in 2009 and eventually incorporating it in all their other properties. This meant a radical change for the better - in the hotel ecosystem, health and well-being.

"ITC Hotels has been future-ready since over a decade, " says Zubin Songadwala General Manager, ITC Grand Chola & Area Manager - ITC Hotels South. He further adds how they are already known for energy-efficient green buildings, utilisation of renewable energy, conservation and recycling of water and concrete measures to preserve the ecosystem. Now, in view of the pandemic, we are told that all zones of the hotel are designed to have a ventilation rate that is an improvement over ASHRAE standards, by at least 30 per cent.

For those craving a holiday but are wary of faraway destinations, their Safe Staycation Packages promises a tempting combination of work and leisure. Backed by NABH accredited WeAssure practices, it suggests adherence to an optimum level of well-being, safety and hygiene. Meanwhile, with architecture that is inspired by the grand Cholas, and the iconic Brihadeeshwara temple of Tanjore, we are assured of an ample dose of exquisite art and culture.

One can also expect responsible dining practises with takeaways and deliveries in bio-degradable packaging via the Gourmet Couch and Flavours. For the regular guests who crave their signatures, they assure their popular brands are very much on the cards and you can enjoy them in the comfort of your homes, till the hotel reopens. You can savour popular items from their outlets like the All Day Dining Pavilion, including sandwiches, pizzas, pasta, biriyani and a variety of main courses, appetisers, desserts and beverages. Both are available on Swiggy and Zomato.

Floating a Save Now, Stay Later offer, the room tariff rates at ITC Grand Chola start from Rs 6,999. Bookings are accepted till June 30 for stay dates till June 30, 2021. The stay dates will be, of course, dependent on the lockdown regulations.