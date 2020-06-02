Ever since the lockdown in India has been eased in several states, air travel has resumed. However, if you are still concerned about safety, then here's some news for you. A survey conducted by the Bangalore International Airport Limited reports that 90% of passengers travelling by air considered it to be a safer option compared to other modes of travel.

The Voice of Pax survey that was conducted between May 25 - May 31, 2020, also found that 87% of passengers felt airports were safer vis-à-vis train or bus stations. The survey covered 3,500 passengers using a systematic random sampling methodology. Work-related travel was quoted as the primary reason for people to take flights.





Travel precautions

The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru started operations on May 25. The airport has implemented contactless travel procedures for passengers, here's what you need to know:

Pre-Departure

As part of the new procedures, a passenger must carry an e-/ printed-boarding pass. At the entrance to the Terminal, the passenger will undergo a thermal scan and must show that the Aarogya Setu app on his/her mobile phone has the ‘you are safe’ message.





CISF personnel will verify the boarding pass and Government-issued photo ID – using an electronic device or through a magnified glass screen – without touching the document.





Check-in

At check-in, the passenger will scan the boarding pass at a contactless self-service kiosk, collect and affix the baggage tag on the bag before proceeding to the airline counter to drop it off. Passengers also have the option of using the assisted baggage drop counter to print and tag their baggage.

The automated Self-Bag Drop facility will also be available, as applicable to specific airlines. The passenger will be assisted by Airport staff.

At the airline bag drop counters, a transparent partition has been installed, to ensure the safety of both airline staff and passenger. In addition, the passenger will have to follow the safe distance markers placed on the floor. The passenger will scan the boarding pass on a sensor and show their ID and airline staff will accept the bags, ensuring at all times that the boarding pass does not touch the glass screen.

Security Check Process

At the Pre-Embarkation Security Check, the passenger will scan the boarding pass at a kiosk and put all belongings in a tray before going through the body scanner. Trays will be sanitised after every use.

Under the new contactless process, body scanning will be done using Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD). Stamping of the boarding pass has been suspended, as directed by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Hand sanitisers will be available both before and after security check.





F&B

All F&B outlets have contactless options to help travellers avoid human contact at outlets and eliminate queues by pre-ordering through their smartphones.

Both food and beverages can be pre-ordered (by using the “FSTR by BLR “tab on the official website of Bengaluru International airport, www.bengaluruairport.com ) or through self-ordering FSTR kiosks or by scanning the QR code displayed across the terminal, with an option to have it delivered at a location of choice at the Terminal. Payments, too, can be made digitally at the time of placing the order.



As an environmentally conscious organisation, BIAL has placed special emphasis on packaging materials that are eco-friendly. Food will be packed in hygienic biodegradable containers that could easily be carried into the aircraft.



As part of the hygiene procedures, staff will be equipped with masks and gloves and have been trained to maintain a safe distance while attending customers. The menus will be all-digital, as well, for the convenience of passengers. Cutlery and crockery will be sterilised after every use.



Retail

All retail stores will follow stringent hygiene measures, including fumigation and sanitisation. The staff and passengers will be screened at entry and safe distance will be ensured. Passengers will be encouraged to use digital payments.

· Stores will be sanitised every 30 minutes

· All materials will be moved to store after thorough sanitisation

· Employees from hotspot areas to be de-rostered

· Floor signage at all billing counters to ensure safe distance

· Customised travel kits to be available for passengers to buy

· EDC & POS machines will be sanitised after every use





Boarding Process

At the boarding gate, airline staff will hand over a kit containing a face mask, face shield, and sanitiser to the passenger, who must put on the new mask and sanitise hands before boarding. The passenger will scan the boarding pass on the sensor. Airline staff will do temperature screening and then permit boarding.



Touch-free hand sanitisers have been placed across the Terminal for the safety of passengers.

