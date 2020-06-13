Looks like getting back to travelling for pleasure will take a while. With COVID-19 peaking in India, it doesn't seem like travel is a great idea at the moment. However, those who have been missing the road or were planning to go on trips this year will have to put their plans on hold for some time.

But this doesn't mean you can't enjoy virtual tours to some of the most beautiful travel destinations. If you are done with such tours, then here's another idea to virtually go on a tour with your favourite shows based on travel.

TVF Tripling by TVF: The show covers the journey of three siblings, Chandan (played by Sumeet Vyas), Chanchal (played by Maanvi Gagroo), and Chitvan (played by Amol Parashar) who set out spontaneously on an adventure. Over the course of the show, travel along with them through the beautiful deserts of Rajasthan, and the picturesque North-East. The show is also filled with tons of sibling drama to make you want to plan your next trip with yours.



Bazaar Travels by Gobble: If you love travelling and exploring different shopping places in and around India, Gobble’s Bazaar Travels is definitely for you. Hosted by digital influencer Barkha Singh, the show captures her journey to some of the finest, oldest, and most popular bazaars of India. Each episode talks about unique shopping destinations that offer the best of handicrafts, mouth-watering delicacies, and so much more. Right from Delhi's Chandni Chowk to Kolkata’s Das Gupta and Co along with iconic destinations in Jaipur and Jodhpur, the show covers it all. The show is also a must-watch for some of the greatest ideas for budget-friendly holiday destinations.



Four More Shots Please by Amazon Prime: Your BFFs will always be some of the best travel partners you could ask for. No matter what life throws at you, you can always lean on each other to sail through it. This is exactly what Four More Shots Please covers while taking you on a tour of South Bombay in the first season, and exotic Istanbul and Rajasthan in the second. Starring Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, and Sayani Gupta the show will definitely give you vacation goals.

Kalki's Great Escape by Hotstar: Though this show is an old one, hosted by talented Kalki Koechlin and her father Joel Koechlin, it is a must-watch if you want to discover some of the best places to visit in North-East India. The adventure takes viewers on an emotional and exciting journey showcasing the local culture and traditions of these places.

The Trip by Bindaas: If you’ve ever wondered how to find your life’s goals, we recommend watching this show for ideas. The story revolves around four best friends who embark on a road trip to find their goals in life before one of them gets married. In Season 1, popular actors Lisa Haydon, Mallika Dua, Shweta Tripathi, and Sapna Pabbi take a trip by road and travel to Thailand from Delhi for their friend's bachelorette. In Season 2, the girls discover a new side to Pondicherry.

Love Ok Please by MX Player: Despite being a relatively old show, this show is worth revisiting for the beautiful sceneries and stunning visuals of the mountains. The 12-episode show sees contestants explore Himachal Pradesh by road, while also taking part in fun activities.