India Assist, a travel solutions company, geared towards tourists visiting India, have just announced that they will offer their services free of cost to those stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Known for providing help with issues like transit, medical emergencies and theft, the company has already assisted 100 foreigners affected by the crisis.

In an Instagram post three hours ago, they stated that they will ‘try and problem solve as best as possible in these difficult times.’

All one needs to do is download the app on their phone, follow instructions, and apply the coupon code: IAFORYOU

