Travel across the globe has taken a hit, courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic. But this didn't imply that efforts put in by international airports to make transit comfortable and easy for travellers, would go unnoticed.

The World Airport Awards 2020 has named Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport the Best Regional Airport in India and Central Asia for the third time in four years.

The awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires that are completed by airport flyers during the six-month survey period. The survey evaluates the customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators - from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate. Flyers who have flown via the airport in Bengaluru during the have voted it the best regional airport.

The airport apart from offering world-class services to its flyers also has The Quad at its premises. A space that includes a food court and a performance arena. The on-demand taxi services and public transport buses that are available round the clock, make it an ideal international airport for flights that operate all day and night.

Commenting on the award, Hari K Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL says, "For an 11-year old airport to be named Best Regional Airport in India and Central Asia for the third time is a remarkable achievement for Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. This award reaffirms our commitment to provide a world-class experience for our travellers at BLR Airport with a slew of pioneering technology and sustainability initiatives. It is truly a fabulous reward for the extraordinary effort and commitment of the entire airport community that drives our airport's success."

The World Airport Awards is regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. Voted by customers through the annual global airport customer satisfaction survey, these awards are independent of any airport control or input.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, the company behind the World Airport Awards commented on the win and said, "It is a fabulous achievement for all management and staff at Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport to be again recognised for excellence in their frontline staff service and facilities. India is an increasingly competitive global region for air travel, and Kempegowda International Airport’s continuing success is testament to the ongoing improvements that customers enjoy here."

Although air travel has been suspended, Kempegowda International Airport is operating repatriation flights to bring home Indians who are stranded in other countries. The first flight from London arrived during wee hours on Monday.