The pandemic has put travel plans on hold across the globe. However, with cities in India gradually opening up with COVID-19 precautionary measures in place, travellers are stepping out for short road trips closer to their cities. This World Tourism Day on September 27, if you are planning to step out of your homes for a quick one-day vacation, then here are places you can opt to visit. From the Pelhar Dam near Mumbai, and Chandlai Lake in Jaipur to Muthyala Maduvu near Bengaluru, here's a look at offbeat places for road trips:



Bengaluru

Manchanabele Dam

Built on the water of the tranquil Arkavati River, Manchanabele Dam is a perfect drive away from the rush of the city. Travellers looking for a quick break can drive to this dam that's known for its lush green trees, panoramic sky and clear water. Don't forget to catch the red and orange hues of the sunset that get reflected on the clear blue water of the dam. Distance from Bengaluru: 36km. Activities to do: nature walk, sun gazing, photography

Muthyala Maduvu

Muthyala Maduvu, also known as Pearl Valley is at a 40km drive from Bengaluru. It's named Pearl Valley because of the beautiful waterfall that's cascading down a hill amidst a dense forest. You could either explore the forest on foot, spotting a variety of birds or go hiking on through the hilly trail. Distance from Bengaluru: 42.4 km. Activities to do: nature trail, trekking, day camping



Mumbai

Pelhar Dam

There's nothing better than a road trip when you get mesmerized by the greenery and waterfalls before reaching the destination! If you like this idea and live in Mumbai, then plan a trip to the picturesque Pelhar Dam. The scenic dam is counted as one of the most romantic getaways from Mumbai. Distance from Mumbai: 59 km. Activities to do: sightseeing, walking

Jawhar

Travellers who have spent most of the monsoons in their homes can plan a short road trip from Mumbai to Jawhar, an unexplored hill station in Maharashtra. Driving through breezy weather and quaint views, you can experience a ride like never before. Travellers can step out of their vehicle and walk through the enchanting Dabhosa waterfall, hike to the temples, dams and other spots offering a fulfilling view of the valley. This place would also excite travellers who have missed being around nature as they get to spend time in the dense cover of lush green forests. Distance from Mumbai: 120.7 km. Activities to do: nature trail, bird watching, sightseeing, trekking

Udaipur

Lake Badi

The city of lakes boasts many pretty lakes, but Lake Badi is among those offbeat destinations that many travellers don't know about. If you want to go horse riding around fresh water bodies, then this is the place you need to head to. It takes a 30-minute drive from Udaipur to reach this lake that's built around the Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary. Either sunrise or sunset, both views are unmissable. If you like cycling then ride around the lake and pedal up to the top of Bahubali hills for a splendid view of Lake Badi. Distance from Udaipur: 12.9 km. Activities to do: hiking, cycling, walking, birdwatching

Haldighati

If you are a history buff and want to explore an unusual site, then Haldighati is a must-visit. Situated about 50 km from the city of Udaipur, Haldighati is a historical mountain pass in the hills of Aravali. The ride from Udaipur to Haldighati offers a verdurous view as the entire route runs parallel to the green mountains of Aravali hills. Distance from Udaipur: 40 km. Activities to do: sightseeing, walking

New Delhi

Surajkund

The Lake of the Sun or Surajkund is located very close to Delhi. Travellers can enjoy a scenic drive to this manmade that's the ideal picnic spot. The Aravalli Hills and an amphitheatre-shaped embankment are the perfect backdrops to click some interesting pictures. Those who are looking for some quiet time can walk around or meditate by the beautiful Peacock Lake that's located a few kilometres away. Distance from New Delhi: 22.2 km. Activities to do: nature trail, photography, meditating

Damdama Lake

Not too far away from the city is Damdama Lake in Sohna district, which overlooks the splendid Aravalli Hills. Plan a day's trip to this small lake on a weekend and enjoy activities such as angling, parasailing, cycling, rock climbing, kayaking, and valley crossing. If you aren't an adrenaline junkie, then pack some home-cooked meal for a picnic, and watch the sunset. If you are lucky, you would also get a glimpse of about 90 species of migratory birds flocking around the lake. Distance from New Delhi: 46.6 km. Activities to do: Angling, parasailing, cycling, rock climbing, kayaking, valley crossing, bird watching, nature walks





Jaipur

Chandlai Lake

Located on the outskirts of Jaipur, Chandlai lake is a lesser-known waterbody for travellers who want to catch a glimpse of migratory birds. Travellers should take an early morning drive before the sunrise to get the best sight of this lake, and if you are lucky you can see a range of bird species like Pied Avocet, Pallas’s Gull, Ruff, Ruddy Shelduck and the White Wagtail. Along with bird gazing, you could also plan a picnic away from the crowd in a socially distanced manner. Distance from Jaipur: 30km. Activities to do: birdwatching, walking

Chand Baori

Known to be one of the most divine territories of Rajasthan, Chand Baori or Chand Bawri is an ancient step well-built thousands of years ago. The drive to this place reflects the historical importance of the city, which is hidden in a village with rich architectural ruins. It is a one-of-its-kind experience to climb down the steps of this beautiful well. Distance from Jaipur: 93.2 km. Activities to do: photography