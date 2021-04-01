It's April and the temperatures are soaring. This long weekend you can head out to these locations for a "bubble vacations" where safety is the priority. Here are our picks of the top four holiday destinations:

Coorg, Karnataka

Hill stations are for the summertime. Surrounded by lush green coffee plantations, and a scenic view of blooming flowers, Coorg offers travellers pleasant weather to explore the hidden beauty of this quaint town. Fondly known as ‘The Scotland of India’, Coorg boasts of a great outdoor scene, full of waterfalls, forts and national parks. For those who are looking for a short vacation close to home, Coorg is just a 4-6 hour drive away from Bengaluru, and Mangalore. To make the most of this hill town’s breathtakingly exotic scenery and lush greenery during the summers, you can opt for a relaxing stay at Club Mahindra in Madikeri.



Manali, Himachal Pradesh

For all those who wish to escape the summer heat across Delhi and Rajasthan, Manali sounds like a dream come true destination. If you’re looking for an authentic local experience, with wooden interiors and the ‘pahadi’ feel, complete with great views at affordable prices, look no further than an OYOxDesign

Home at Prini. During your stay here, make sure to stroll down the streets at Old Manali, sip a hot cup of chai by the banks of a river, shop local at the sprawling Mall Road, and soak in the pleasant summer air while you catch the sunsets at Solang Valley, or if you’re feeling a tad bit adventurous, you could also opt for paragliding while you’re at it. Don’t forget to fulfill those sugar cravings at a near German bakery or grab a cup of hot chocolate at The Lazy Dog Lounge nearby.

Goa

The destination that never goes out of season. Goa is the place to be this summer. With the pandemic disrupting vacation plans, everyone’s looking to travel closer to home. Lucky for Mumbaikars and Punekars, Goa is a stone’s throw away from the city. Well, its vibrant shack culture, clean beaches,

delicious Goan food and music gigs continue to attract holidaymakers across the country. Moreover, with ‘Work From Anywhere’ becoming a reality today, people are embracing this opportunity to travel and work across cities. And Goa sounds like a perfect place to take a much-needed break from the monotony of the lockdown life. If you’re planning a vacation with your family and friends, we recommend booking a summer villa with a private pool on Airbnb.



Darjeeling

From beautiful high tea estates, surrounded by pine trees and the Himalayan mountains, this charming hill town is for those who are looking for a rejuvenating summer holiday. What’s more? You can catch a glimpse of snow-capped mountains during the summers. While in Darjeeling, you can spend your long weekend gorging on mouth-watering thukpas, street shopping at the famous Bhutia market, experience the sunset from Tiger Point, or simply take a walk down local alleys and inhale the fresh mountain air. To make the most of this sleepy town, opt for a cosy stay at a hotel and spa on booking sites like Trip Advisor.