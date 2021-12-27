Check out these five luxury hotels and resorts that are offering spectacular New Year staycations

If you haven’t had the time to plan your New Year getaway, then here's our guide to help you plan your year-end holiday. These five luxury hotels and resorts have curated unique experiences that include cocktail nights, dinner under the stars, and brunches. Here are the details:

Conrad Hotels and Resorts, Bengaluru

Head to this hotel located by the famous Ulsoor Lake to ring in the New Year. Their restaurants such as Caraway kitchen, Indian Durbar, and Mikusu offer lavish spread of buffets. Tiamo also has an interesting buffet with live stations. If you are looking for a couple package then Conrad's one night stay at a deluxe room with buffet breakfast, and couple entry to all lobby level restaurants is perfect for the year-end break. Rs 4,000 upwards

Fairmont Hotels, Jaipur

The hotel nestled amid the beautiful Aravalli hills promises a royal experience. Fairmont hosts the Traditional High Tea on New Year's Eve that's followed by a lavish dinner gala at The Grand Ball Room.The hotel has also curated a special breakfast spread for the New Year. Rs 41,000++

Raffles, Udaipur

This iconic hotel that's located on an island in the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur is hosting a gala dinner on New Year's eve. The gourmet buffet will be served by the pool, and singer-actor Sophie Chaudhary will be performing to music by DJ Lucky. The hotel has also planned an after-party with green fireworks. On January 1, the property will host a carnival-style picnic against the backdrop of breathtaking hills. Local bangle makers, potters, and artists of Udaipur will be at the carnival showcasing their talent. Rs 87,500++

Mary Budden Estate, Binsar

Located in the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Mary Budden Estate, is a perfect spot for a quiet getaway this year-end. The stunning views of snow-covered Himalayas and the verdurous forest, and sounds of different kinds of birds - make this estate a unique destination. Listen to songs by locals in the evening when everyone gathers for the estate's 'Eventide Coven.' Rs 20,000++ upwards

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

If you are looking for a year-end break in Rajasthan, then head to this grand palace residence of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner. Narendra Bhawan has curated an experience for the New Year's that spells royalty. Whether it's the sundowner at Darbari by the lake or the cocktail dinner under the stars on New Year’s Eve, this venue is for everyone who likes to get indulgent. Rs 9,750 ++ upwards