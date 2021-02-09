Valentine's Day special: Six places around Mumbai that can ideal be for your weekend getaway

While 2020 was the year of homebound celebrations, it is time to step out and make the most of 2021. And, with Valentine’s Day falling on a weekend, could there be a better excuse for a weekend getaway with your loved one? We have hand-picked seven options around Mumbai and Pune that can be your perfect abode for the weekend.

1. Niramay, Velhe







A three-bedroom wooded retreat with a private infinity pool and breathtaking valley views. One can even try their hand at organic farming or go vegetable picking with their partner and enjoy home-cooked meals prepared using these home-grown pulses and veggies.

Price: Rs 38,640 for two nights

What: SaffronStays Niramay

Where: Village Kodawadi, Velhe, Torna-Rajgad, District to Pune

How to reach: Car. About 5-hour drive from Mumbai

2. Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa





Located amidst the calming Shillimb valley of the Sahyadris, Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa will offer you a romantic getaway unlike any other. Not only will it offer a chance to digitally detox and spend quality time with your loved one, one can also indulge in recreational and bonding activities such as Nature Walks, Treks and Hikes, Cooking Workshops, and much more keeping safety at the core. Plus, the locally sourced produce and ingredients used from the Shillim organic farms would elevate this experience.

Price: Rs 14,210 ++ per night

What: Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa

Where: Pavana Nagar, Maval, Shilimb, Maharashtra 410406

How to reach: Car. 2.5-hour drive away from Mumbai



3. EL Logde, Lonavala

Book an entire villa located in the enchanting hills of Lonavala with the scenic views of the valley and spend the day in the pool. One can end it with al fresco dining or relax in the cabana while sipping on cocktails.

Price: Rs 20,000 per night

What: Airbnb’s EL Lodge

Where: Lonavala

How to reach: Car. 2-hour drive from Mumbai



4. Masaya

Want a pet-friendly option so that you don’t have to leave your pet-child at home? We have got you covered. Set on a picturesque hill, Masaya offers a three-bedroom villa with an organic garden where one can pick out various herbs, including basil, peppermint and thyme.

One can play a game of fetch with their pup on the widespread lawns or even read a book of their choice (if only your pet allows!) on the balcony swing. Early in the morning, one can head out for a trek up the private mountain nearby.

Plus, enjoy vegetarian meals by the in-home chef, Mahendra, who dishes out lip-smacking authentic Rajasthani and North Indian preparations.

Price: Rs 35,850 per night

What: SaffronStays Masaya

Where: Deotali Village, Post Zirad, Raigad District, Alibaug 402201

How to reach: Car. About 3-hour drive from Mumbai

5. Ranjaai Cottage

This gorgeous Airbnb stone cottage is situated amidst the serenity of the Western ghats, with farmlands forming a beautiful backdrop. Although the homestay facility has a vintage look and feel, it is equipped with all the modern amenities, including a fully functional kitchen, and is the perfect place to nourish the soul. Spend this long weekend in the midst of the many bird sounds, creating precious memories with your significant other.



Price: Rs 4,822 per night

What: Airbnb’s Ranjaai Cottage

Where: Mulshi

How to reach: Car. About three-and-a-half-hour drive



6. Grape County

Grape County, a certified eco-resort in Nashik offers luxurious forest tents, sky rooms and eco-farmhouse for their guests. For Valentine's Day, they have organised a super romantic Open Air Movie Night at their Amphitheatre. Apart from the movie fanfare, guests can also reserve a beautiful under the stars candlelight dinner experience for their special someone. To further add to your romantic rendezvous a Limited Edition Cerena Meads Yule Spice Wine is added to this blissful Grape County’s Valentine dinner surprise.

Price: Rs 7999 onwards for two persons

What: Grape County

Where: Trimbakeshwar Road, Nashik

How to reach: Car/Train/Bus. About 166 kms from Mumbai.

7. Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Goa





In luxury’s own lap at Goa, embrace the languid and laid-back life that is so characteristic of this sunny beach state. Located in Benaulim on the southwest coast of Goa and overlooking the Arabian Sea, this Mediterranean-inspired resort in Goa will slow down your time to a tranquil tempo.



For Valentine’s weekend, the prperty is also offering a package that includes buffet breakfast, complimentary airport transfers by car, 5-course dinner at Miguel Arcanjo, 120 mins Soma couple experience at Jiva Spa once per stay and 20% discount on food and beverage.



Price: Rs 26,033++ per night

What: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Goa

Where: Benaulim, Goa

How to reach: By car, airplane or train

● Latambarcem Brewery



During your stay in Goa, you can even head out for a brewery tour. Located in the north-east corner of Goa, Latambarcem Brewery is spread across one acre. Here, one won’t only get to try craft beer but also experience the local cuisine prepared by the local women. The destination also offers beer games like Beer Pong as fun group activities.





Packages include welcome kit, brewery tour, sampling of all 4 variants of their craft offerings, chilling in our cozy garden and appetisers.

Price: Rs 2000 per person onwards

What: Brewery Tour

Where: Latambarcem Brewery

How to reach: If you are in Goa, it is a short drive from Anjuna.

