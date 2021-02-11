This Valentine's Day, take your loved one on a virtual tour of San Francisco
You and your partner may have made elaborate plans for a romantic getaway on Valentine's Day. However, this year’s pandemic may have put a damper on your mood due to the travel restrictions still in place at many countries.
Worry not, since you can still experience all the wonderful things San Francisco has to offer through a virtual tour.
Meet the residents of the California Academy of Sciences on February 12
Happy Penguin Valentines, humans! Join the Species Survival Plan colony of African penguins—and the biologists who care for them—for this special annual tradition. The show starts at 10:30 am (12.00 am IST) on February 12. You’ll get to see waddling penguins grab felt hearts to line their nests (great for pair-bonding), learn about husbandry work, and one lucky viewer will even take home a penguin-painted masterpiece!
Learn about self-care through a virtual Valentine's Day event from Macy's Union Square
Macy's Valentine's Day Self-Care Soiree will give you a chance to connect with the stylists at the store, as well as Dr. Holly Battey, a professional matchmaker. The event will be held at noon (2 am IST) on February 12.
Valentine's Day concert on February 13
The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation is throwing a virtual, all-star, Valentine's Day concert at 7 pm on February 13 (8.30 am on February 14). Interestingly, proceeds raised from the concert will support San Francisco theatre artists who have been affected by the pandemic.
Refine your palette with virtual experiences from The San Francisco Wine School
Choose from a number of different wine-tasting classes that are perfect for you and your special sommelier.
Get creative at home with reading and art activities
SFMOMA is also hosting its virtual Second Sundays, a monthly series that pairs reading with a librarian from the San Francisco Public Library and a guided art activity you can do at home. Each installment focuses on an artist whose work is in SFMOMA’s collection.
While these wonderful activities can be pursued virtually from the comfort of your homes, Virginia has a list of amazing things that must be added to your to-do list when you visit the place the next time you’re there. Check out some of these items you can check off your list with your partner:
- Virginia Beach and other districts in the neighborhood, including Oceanfront, ViBe Creative District, Pungo, Sandbridge, Chesapeake Bay and Town Center, offer a myriad of outdoor activities, a peek into its rich history, art and entertainment attractions, and a thriving culinary and craft beer scene.
- Next, hike through the maritime forest at First Landing State Park and spend some time exploring the Oceanfront area and Virginia Beach’s iconic three-mile boardwalk.
- To wind down from an exhausting day, go to Smartmouth Brewing or have drinks and play games at Beachside Social.
- Don’t forget to explore the more secluded shores of Sandbridge, nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
- If you’re the adventurous type, embark on a kayak tour through the beautiful Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
- Explore the ViBe Creative District, an enclave of museums, shops and restaurants that showcase local artisans. The newly painted murals throughout Oceanfront also make for a fantastic view.
- Scott’s Addition, which is home to breweries like The Veil Brewing Company, Hardywood Craft Park Brewing, and Blue Bee Cider, has new offers available regularly.
- Walk downtown along the T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge to view the Class III and IV James River rapids.
- Visit the newly expanded American Civil War Museum or the Valentine Museum to learn about Richmond’s extensive role in American history.
- Also, don’t miss out the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden — one of the most Instagramable botanical gardens in the US — and snap a photo with their ‘LOVE work’.