You and your partner may have made elaborate plans for a romantic getaway on Valentine's Day. However, this year’s pandemic may have put a damper on your mood due to the travel restrictions still in place at many countries.

Worry not, since you can still experience all the wonderful things San Francisco has to offer through a virtual tour.

Meet the residents of the California Academy of Sciences on February 12

Happy Penguin Valentines, humans! Join the Species Survival Plan colony of African penguins—and the biologists who care for them—for this special annual tradition. The show starts at 10:30 am (12.00 am IST) on February 12. You’ll get to see waddling penguins grab felt hearts to line their nests (great for pair-bonding), learn about husbandry work, and one lucky viewer will even take home a penguin-painted masterpiece!

Learn about self-care through a virtual Valentine's Day event from Macy's Union Square

Macy's Valentine's Day Self-Care Soiree will give you a chance to connect with the stylists at the store, as well as Dr. Holly Battey, a professional matchmaker. The event will be held at noon (2 am IST) on February 12.

Valentine's Day concert on February 13

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation is throwing a virtual, all-star, Valentine's Day concert at 7 pm on February 13 (8.30 am on February 14). Interestingly, proceeds raised from the concert will support San Francisco theatre artists who have been affected by the pandemic.

Refine your palette with virtual experiences from The San Francisco Wine School

Choose from a number of different wine-tasting classes that are perfect for you and your special sommelier.

Get creative at home with reading and art activities

SFMOMA is also hosting its virtual Second Sundays, a monthly series that pairs reading with a librarian from the San Francisco Public Library and a guided art activity you can do at home. Each installment focuses on an artist whose work is in SFMOMA’s collection.

While these wonderful activities can be pursued virtually from the comfort of your homes, Virginia has a list of amazing things that must be added to your to-do list when you visit the place the next time you’re there. Check out some of these items you can check off your list with your partner: