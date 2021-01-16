Dreaming of the perfect beach vacay when travel opens up to Sri Lanka? We certainly are! And until we’re allowed to travel to the island country again, there’s no harm in taking a look at some gorgeous homes located close to the beaches near Galle and Tangalle. From a villa located on a hill to one that’s right next to a paddy field, these Airbnb rentals are sure to make you want to pack your bags...

Cassia Hill - Luxe Colonial Villa, Galle

This is a colonial villa perched on a hill outside a small village about 25 minutes from Galle Fort. It’s 10 minutes from the coast and is perfect if you’re looking for a calming and peaceful holiday. The home is designed by George Cooper, a renowned British interior designer. The decor is an eclectic mix of vintage Raj-era and modern furnishings. Other features include a sweeping verandah where you can catch sunsets from and an infinity pool.

Paddy-View Villa in Tranquil Setting Near Unawatuna

Set next to a paddy field, this villa is alive with the sound of birdsong. The home has a large garden, a private pool, a cook and caretaker to attend to the needs of all their guests. There are colourful tapestries hung on the walls and antique art line the shelves, as do numerous books, which means you’ll never be bored. You could also take your book to the outdoor loungers or other seating areas to soak up the greenery around you. This property falls under Airbnb plus, which is a special category comprising the most premium homes. It is located 2 kilometres from Unawatuna beach.



Mif Heritage Villa, Galle

This is a Dutch colonial house that was originally built in 1848. Renovated recently, its rooms are arranged around a deep verandah that overlooks the courtyard garden and 32-feet-long swimming pool. The house is five minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage site of Galle Fort, five minutes from Dewata beach, known to be a surfing hotspot and 10 minutes from Unawatuna Beach.

Ballarat Luxury Villa, Hikkaduwa

Walking distance from Hikkaduwa Beach is the Ballarat Luxury Villa. Though the architecture has traditional elements, it has modern interiors, a well-equipped kitchen, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an outdoor pool. It is also close to the Hikkaduwa National Park and the Gangarama Maha Vihara Buddhist temple.

The Box House, Tangalle

Built from five repurposed shipping containers, this house is totally Instagram-worthy. It is nestled amidst tall satinwood trees and has ceiling-to-floor windows that overlook the swimming pool and garden. While the exterior looks industrial, the interior is chic and modern with bed and bath amenities that are upto five-star standards. It is located on a beach-access road, and is 1 kilometre away from Marakolliya beach.