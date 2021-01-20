A new year brings with it 365 more chances to tick off places from your travel bucket list and go where your heart desires.

Have you wanted to explore Kerala, with its lush green scenic landscapes and crystal-clear waters? Or wished to stay at a tea estate in Darjeeling and sip on the freshest brew or perhaps wake up to beautiful hill views of Kasauli? Then here’s some good news.

With the year’s first holiday coming up on January 26, you can make all of this happen with these Airbnb homes. Take a day off before Republic Day and start the new year on the right note with the year’s first long weekend.

Take a look at a few Airbnb Homes that could make the weekend extra special:

Explore God’s own vistas in Kerala and stay in a private luxurious 2-BHK houseboat on Airbnb:

Kerala’s bountiful history and rich culture are some of its biggest attractions. For instance, did you know that the age-old martial arts that have been practised here for hundreds of years, were originally taught in Gurukuls and were also used to settle disputes between kingdoms?

Or perhaps you would like to spice up your weekend with a visit to either Wayand, Siruvani, Attappadi, Vandiperiya, Vagamon, or Erumeli? Or indulge in some rejuvenating Ayurveda.

The state has abundant adventures and learning experiences. If you happen to be in Alleppey, then book yourself a private luxurious 2-BHK houseboat on Airbnb to make the best of these soothing backwaters.

Live amidst the clouds in Southgate- Kasauli:

Established by the British in 1842, this colonial hill station has evolved into one of North India’s gems. Situated amidst the lap of nature in Himachal Pradesh, this quaint hill station is perfect place to start the new year. The Hanuman Mandir, Guru Nanak Gurudwara Krishna Mandir, the Baptist and Christ Church should definitely be on your must-visit list while in Kasauli. The luxurious 2-BHK Airbnb in Kasauli is the ideal place to reconnect with one’s heritage whilst savoring the blissful weather. So, pack up your bags and head into the hills now!

Discover your adventure in Rishikesh and stay at The Rishikesh Earthship house:

Just 230 km from Delhi lies the ‘yoga capital of the world’, Rishikesh. While thrill-seekers have a lot to cover in the hilly city, Rishikesh is big on meditation and yoga. You will find temples and ashrams around all the riverbanks, and the Ganga Arti is one of the biggest draws among tourists. Adventure chasers will have plenty to do here, like river rafting, bungee jumping, and trekking.

But if you’re seeking the benefits of yoga, then Airbnb’s Earthship house is the perfect retreat. Overlooking the sacred Ganges River, Earthship is an eco-friendly building with all the commodities of a conventional house but its serene surroundings and design will make your stay pristine, unlike anywhere else in the world.

There’s nothing like the Goan sun and a luxury villa with a private pool

After a rather quiet 2020, what’s better than spending the first long weekend of 2021 in paradise? From relaxing at beaches across the state to the scrumptious seafood that’s sure to make one’s mouth water, this is the ideal vacation. Infused with Portuguese heritage, this destination is perfect for every kind of traveller. Whether you want to soak in the culture of the historic era or relax with friends on the beach, Goa has you covered. Get ready to fly down to paradise where this gorgeous 3-bedroom luxury Airbnb villa is waiting for you, with a pool so inviting that you’re sure to jump into it the second you reach.

Gaze at the Kanchenjunga, and have Darjeeling's finest, freshest teas at the Singtom Tea Estate, Darjeeling

Darjeeling, the quaint city in West Bengal is famous across the world for the varieties of tea that this region offers. In addition to the tea, Darjeeling offers panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga mountains and is famous for the Toy Train that is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. It would be the perfect place to enjoy the first long weekend of 2021. The Singtom Tea Estate & Resort on Airbnb is steeped in the history of Darjeeling. The resort is located inside Singtom and Steinthal Tea Estates, which is Darjeeling’s second oldest tea estate. Here, you can experience tea tourism at its roots, gaze at the Kanchenjunga, and have Darjeeling's finest, freshest teas.