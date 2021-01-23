Finding ways to keep your pet entertained can sometimes be a challenge. But luckily, for pet parents, there are a number of pet resorts around Bengaluru which are sure to keep both parents and their pets happy. We take a look at five resorts that promise large play area, spa sessions, swimming pools and more:

PuppyOye Dog Boarding and Dog Park

This vibrant place has an exclusive park where dogs can run free, play and socialise. There are also numerous toys. Your dogs will be under full-time supervision so you don’t have to worry about safety. The play area is fenced and has internal fencing too, to separate dogs based on gender and age. The place also offers day care and dog boarding. At Electronic City.

Petboro

One of the first off-leash dog parks in Karnataka, this place is designed in order to get the best kind of exercise for your dogs. The dog park has a huge open space with shaded areas. They also offer help with training and teaching tricks to pups. Apart from daycare and dog boarding, they also have grooming services. At Whitefield.

Canaan Pet Resort

A stress-free and clean environment is promised for every dog here. The off-leash facility has a huge play area which includes a lawn and swimming pool. The place also offers hydrotherapy for dogs. At Dodda Gubbi.

Petcart Nest

Take your pet on an adventure to this place which has a play area spread across 15000 square feet. They have a swimming pool, and they also host pool parties, day outings, carnivals and much more. At Sarjapur Main Road.

Cafedeperro Pet Resort

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this resort makes for a perfect and quick getaway. With 1.2 acres of space to play, a swimming pool and delicious food for both the pet and parents, this is a great way to spend a Sunday or your day off. At Singanayakanahalli.