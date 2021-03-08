Travel enthusiasts, here is something to cheer - Seychelles has announced that it will be welcoming visitors from India and across the globe from March 25.

An archipelagic island country in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles is home to numerous beaches, coral reefs, nature reserves as well as rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises. The island nation was the first African country to launch an effective COVID-19 immunisation campaign in January 2021.



Police Bay, Mahe (Photo courtesy: Serge Marizy)

But, before you make a plan, here are a few points you must know:

1. Seychelles will welcome all the tourists, irrespective of their vaccination status from March 25. However, visitors from South Africa will still not be permitted to enter Seychelles until further notice.

2. Visitors will only be required to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure.

3. There will be no quarantine requirement nor restriction on movement upon entry into Seychelles.



4. The minimum stay in establishments upon arrival will no longer be applicable.

5. Visitors will be required to adhere to other public health measures put in place in view of the pandemic including wearing of face masks, social distancing, regular sanitisation or washing of hands.

6. The new measures give visitors access to all communal area within the hotel premises inclusive of bars, swimming pools, spas and Kid’s club.

Commenting on the reopening of the destination, Lubaina Sheerazi, CEO, BRANDit, the Marketing and PR office for Seychelles Tourism Board in India said, “As Indians are looking for more destination choices to travel internationally, Seychelles opening up to India without any restrictions comes at a great time when people are ready to emerge out of their COVID cocoons and plan trips abroad. Being a dynamic country with a lot to offer to tourists, we are excited to motivate the trade and consumers to plan their next getaway in Seychelles”.