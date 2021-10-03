Traveller with a purpose

There is a different kind of travel that seems to be gaining ground. It’s called impact tourism, where you leave your footprints for a reason. You no longer just travel for the sake of fun, Instagrammable photographs or memories alone. Instead, you take a trip to learn a new skill or to fund a local cause or support an artisan. Here are a few impact tours with custom experiences you can check out.

Weave for a livelihood

One can learn to weave a traditional Naga basket and shawl. This experience takes you to Kigwema village on the outskirts of Kohima in Nagaland. “You can make your souvenir by getting creative with Tenyimei community of weavers and artisans which they can later sell for livelihood,” says Vandana Vijay, CEO of Offbeattracks, who creates these experiences for travellers. Duration: 5 hours;

cost per person: `2,500

Mandala sketching

Drawing these intricate sketches is considered therapeutic. So if you are looking for a meditative getaway, this sketching and mandala design retreat in Old Manali’s Doghari Homes is for you. “Learn the basics of creating intricate mandalas and colour theory as taught by Veronica, a tattoo and mandala artist living in Old Manali,” says Himani Khatreja, Head - Community-led Commerce, Tripoto.

Duration: 3 nights and 4 days; cost per person: `9,450

Travel vlogging

Travel vlogs are among the most-watched content in social media right now and you can learn that at Jibhi, in Himachal Pradesh. Popular travel vlogger Niharika, aka the Iffy Explorer, will teach all the basics of creating a vlog, camera and filmmaking hacks, cinematography tips and storytelling tricks. Duration: 3 nights and 4 days; cost per person: `8,450

Bring out the singer in you

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has created a series of virtual Korean experiences for Indians who love all things K. Starting from September 17, the event aims to create an experience that can be enjoyed by travel seekers and lovers of Korea until November 15. Alexa, the rising K-Pop star will showcase signature Korean dance moves. Virtual event on Visitkorea.or.kr; free