Here are six exotic holiday homes near Mumbai to spend your next long weekend at

With Raksha Bandhan falling on August 11 and Independence Day on August 15 around the corner, an extra long weekend is coming your way this year. If you are struggling to find the perfect place to go on vacation to, then we have got you covered. Here is a list of some fantastic holiday homes that will help you plan a quick escape from the mundane 9-to-5 life and make it a perfect five-day monsoon break.

Slate, Lonavala

If Lonavala is on your mind for this long weekend, head straight to Slate, Lonavala. This is a four-bedroom, pet-friendly pool bungalow with an outdoor patio, an azure pool and breathtaking views of the Western Ghats. While Lonavala and Khandala can be visited throughout the year, the entire landscape becomes more beautiful during the monsoon. Sip on some adrak chai and enjoy the Kanda bhajiyas, or head out for treks and trail walks to Visapur fort or Lohagad fort. You could also enjoy the waterfalls in Lonavala while staying at this modern holiday home.

Max no. of people per group: 8. Starting from INR 16,000.

Minerva, Alibaug

Just 30 minutes away from Mandwa Jetty and the Kihim Beach, this four-bedroom private pool villa is surrounded by large plantations, making for a homely atmosphere with guaranteed privacy. This home contains a large living room with a common sitting area, perfect for a family getaway. The extensive green lawns are ideal for indulging in some exciting outdoor games. Opt to stay indoors, and there are plenty of board games to choose from. For food lovers, this is one place to treat yourself to the mouth-watering, home-fresh, local meals cooked by the in-house staff, all with a hint of Alibaug in them.

Max. no of people: 12. Starting from INR 24,000.

Olive Greens, Karjat



As the name suggests, this is a pet-friendly, four-bedroom pool villa with verdant, lush greenery surrounded by the towering Sahyadris. You can also spot stunning waterfalls on every mountain at this time of the year. Bond with your folks over board games or have a friendly badminton match. Enjoy the outdoors with bonfire nights on the chilly rooftop with your loved ones.

Max number of people: 13. Starting from INR 24,000.

Rose By The Lake, Nashik



How about a getaway to a private vineyard that is also a lakeside retreat? Get the best of both at this charming villa in Nashik. If you wish to be at someplace nice and open with your family, this is the place to head to. You could take a luxurious swim in the lakeside pool and soak in the chill, monsoon breeze, or camp on the lawn in a tent with a cosy bonfire. This three-bedroom pet-friendly home is nothing short of a five-star experience with delectable Nashik meals.

Max number of people: 10. Starting from INR 19,500.

Sylvan Meadows, Mahabaleshwar



Wouldn’t you like to laze in a hammock under the trees surrounded by pleasant Mahabaleshwar winds? Or unwind in a jacuzzi? Wake up to hazy mornings in the hills, snuggle in blankets, curl up in the cosy balcony swing and sit around a bonfire in the evenings with your loved ones. Challenge your siblings to a game of table tennis or play a game of carrom with your family or stay indoors and catch up on your favourite board games; there is plenty in the home to keep you occupied. So head to the hills and let this six-bedroom villa create the perfect weekend getaway for your family and you!

Max. no of people: 18. Starting from INR 30,000.

Kenwoods, Vikramgad

This Portuguese-style villa Kenwoods in Vikramgad by SaffronStays has a natural pond and is surrounded by chickoo and mango plantations and lush greenery. The pool at this villa comes with a sunken bar, where you can party the night away with your friends and family. The home has a terrace as well as a gazebo, the other two right spots for an evening gathering. Right next to it is Elfreda, a one-bedroom studio cottage. You can book this cottage along with Kenwoods and make it a perfect extended family vacation.

Max Number of people: 12+5. Starting from INR 8,947.

These holiday homes are owned by SaffronStays