From Jaisalmer to Munnar, here are five destinations for senior citizens to enjoy a vacation

Ageing is a unique experience that allows life to come back full circle. You get to give back to the community and at the same time, you let the soul in you live again by experiencing each day as it comes. The beauty of travelling in your silver years is that you become a child once again. What a perfect time and age to take that voyage when all you want to do is travel comfortably, eat good, stay away from the crowd, explore, and enjoy. From Jaisalmer to Munnar, we bring to you five destinations senior citizens can travel to for a well-deserved holiday.

Varanasi - Sarnath

Varanasi is an experience in itself. One of the oldest cities in India, the city boasts of life-changing perspectives. Strolling on the ghats, watching the sunrise on a boat ride in the Ganges or simply observing the rituals on the ghat in this city of lights, will mesmerise you. There are more than 100 ghats in Varanasi but some of the most visited ones include Manikarnika and Assi Ghat.

Due to its proximity to Varanasi and its rich culture, Sarnath is also a must-visit. The city is the place where Gautama Buddha preached his first sermon. It is just 10 km away from Varanasi and has archaeological museums, stupas and monasteries which are major tourist attractions.

Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer's charm lies in the grandeur and glory of its forts and palaces. With massive sand dunes on one hand and colourful bazaars on the other, this trip will fill you with rich cultural heritage. The visit to the wondrous Thar desert along with exciting adventure sports like desert safaris, and delectable cuisines will keep you going. Parasailing and quad biking in sand dunes in Jaisalmer are some offbeat activities for you to experience.

Munnar

The most picturesque hill station in Southern India, Munnar offers a perfect getaway with pleasant weather, verdant valleys, forests, waterfalls, winding walkways, and lush tea and spice plantations. Trekking, camping, and staying in a tree house are some of the activities to explore for a surreal experience once you visit the city. August receives a good amount of rainfall which enhances the beauty of this hill station in Kerala to another level, making it an ideal holiday spot.

Singapore

Singapore is a small country with a high level of law and order. It is also one of the most senior citizen-friendly countries in the world. Singapore is a melting pot of different cultures, cuisines, and ethnicities. Singapore is a spotlessly clean country that offers numerous choices to its visitors including art galleries, museums, top-notch shopping centres, and vast green spaces.

The best way to travel around Singapore is by its mass transit system. The modern transport system covers the entire island with a network of light and speedy underground rail lines. These railways are the best way to get around the country for older travellers, as all of the stations and trains are operational with accessibility features like lifts, escalators, ramps, and handrails.

Some of the senior-friendly activities that can be enjoyed in Singapore are Sentosa view via cable cars, flyer capsules to enjoy the night skyline, river cruise at Marina Bay, and nature outings at Gardens by the Bay.

Maldives

The spectacular beauty of the Maldives is something to behold. The picture-perfect destination boasts of striking blue waters, alabaster white sand beaches, and mesmerising sunsets dipping into the horizon. The island nation is popular with seniors looking to explore the depths of the sea on a snorkelling excursion.

Those seeking relaxation can unwind at one of the island spas in this archipelagic state situated in the Indian Ocean known best for its luxurious water villas. The majority of the resorts and hotels in the Maldives offer Indian food. The excellent ferry and seaplane transport system of Maldives can be availed at an affordable cost to visit other islands near the Maldives.