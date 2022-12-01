Here are five budget-friendly international destinations you can visit

For many people, travelling serves as more than simply a kind of recreation; it is a requirement to sate irrational cravings. Travelling abroad is exciting, delightful, and, most importantly, adventurous. The budget is the most crucial factor to take into account while selecting a holiday. Planning a trip on a tight budget can be difficult, but if you're looking for an overseas location, we have compiled a list of must-see nations for Indian travellers:

Vietnam

Vietnam is one of the most popular tourist destinations worldwide and one of the most affordable nations to visit from India. You will undoubtedly leave the country feeling contented thanks to the area's tremendous natural beauty, cultural inheritance, and history. Adventure activities like sightseeing, boat or yacht cruises, market tours, cultural tours, island tours, and wildlife tours are popular with tourists in the country. Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Sapa, Nha Trang, the Mekong Delta, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay are a few of the must-see locations in Vietnam. A quality trip to Vietnam for three to four nights will cost you somewhere around INR 25,000.

Malaysia

Malaysia is a nation in Southeast Asia that encompasses both the Borneo island and the Malay Peninsula. The beaches, rainforests, and cultural fusion of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European influences make it famous. Travelling to Malaysia for three to four days will cost you about INR 12,000 for lodging. Exploring Malaysia's natural beauty can be done through activities like trekking through Taman Negara National Park, experiencing Kota Bharu's culture, and watching orangutans at Sepilok.

Thailand

Thailand is one of the most liked vacation spots for tourists on a restricted budget because it enables interaction with gregarious and hospitable natives and provides a choice of activities to partake in. Bangkok and Pattaya's high street markets, nighttime skyline, authentic spas to soothe your senses, clubbing, swimming in turquoise waters, reasonably priced street food, and nightlife are just a few of the enjoyable things to do in Thailand. Last but not least, the welcoming nature of Thai people makes them ideal hosts and will ensure that your trip is one to remember. Additionally, accommodation for a four-day trip to Thailand will run you about INR12,000 in total.

Bali

The Indonesian island of Bali is a top choice on many people's bucket lists, and for good reason. The harmonious coexistence of people and food, green and blue water bodies, primitive culture and environment, etc., may all be found in Bali. Paradise island has a wide range of landscapes; in a short time, you may go from a beach to a jungle to a mountain. Along with enjoying Bali's nightlife, you may visit various islands, Uluwatu, Ubud, and Jimbaran. Furthermore, neighbourhood "warungs" frequently provide extremely low pricing and serve Balinese specialities like Nasi Goreng (fried rice) and Mie Goreng (fried noodles). And, four days of accommodation in Bali will cost you around INR 20,000.

Baku

Baku, a fascinating blend of oil-driven modernity and Asian traditions, is one of the most interesting new tourist destinations. A stunning fusion of traditional and modern architecture is created by the contrast between the city's modern skyscrapers and its historic mosques and other local landmarks. There are lots of things to do there, including eating the local food, seeing mediaeval palaces, and taking a stroll through the city to admire the more contemporary architecture. It is the ideal undiscovered tourist destination. The famous stone Maiden Tower and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs are both found in the ancient city's mediaeval walls. Additionally, you can explore and view modern landmarks, such as the Heydar Aliyev Center, which was designed by Zaha Hadid. A four-day stay in Baku will somewhere cost you INR 18,000