At Angsana Oasis Spa And Resort, we cherish the luxury of doing nothing

When we’re at the cusp of a much wanted break, a luxurious and relaxing weekend away from the concrete jungle is what truly takes everything off our minds. So, we venture into the heart of Rajanukunte nestled in Doddaballapur and arrive at our destination — Angsana Oasis Spa And Resort. Encircled by stone architecture and vivid hues of nature, the ideal ambience of the resort helped us slip into serenity. Promising world-class amenities and bespoke services, the resort added an element of luxury to our mini vacation.



A relaxing retreat

The fatigue of driving through the cacophonic streets of Bangalore washed away as we were greeted with a glass of fresh cranberry concoction. We savoured the fruity drink with unfettered views of lush greenery from the balcony of Mirage, the resort’s bar. Soon, the keys to our weekend home arrived at the table and we were off to discover what’s in store.

Presidential Suite Indoor Swimming Pool

The palm-lined pathways enveloping an enormous pool and a pond full of lively Koi fishes felt like an oasis of calm. After a quick walk around the resort, we treated ourselves with a scrumptious lunch at Tangerine — one of the property’s restaurants. Boasting an extensive menu of Indian and international specialities, the bright restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating options and food choices to suit every palate. We indulged in some Tossed Fish Salad, Chilli Garlic Noodles and some brownies with vanilla ice cream. Post this, we were excused to enjoy the evening as we pleased. Before making our way to the room, we enjoyed a quick game of eight-ball pool. Besides the pool table, the resort boasts various sports such as tennis, cricket, golf, croquet, squash and more.

Room for more

Our room, the Garden Suite, exuded luxury and comfort. Its sophisticated and residential-style design instantly made us feel at home. A personalised welcome note placed alongside fresh fruits, chocolates and a bottle of Grover’s red wine on the dining table drew a smile on our faces. A massage chair in our expansive drawing room and a steam-cumshower cubicle were some of the highlights of our room. But the enchanting allure of this sweet little suite was its balcony featuring a pair of loungers, and a jacuzzi connected with an azure pool, all overlooking lush green fields. We jump in excitement of course! We swam every last fragment of tiredness before shifting into the bubbling jacuzzi. Sipping on some burgundy while watching the sun go down was the best way to reconnect with ourselves.

Bedroom of Presidential suite

At this point, walking back to the restaurant for dinner seemed like a farfetched plan. Hence, we ordered

in. Curled up in bed, we opted to binge on a delectable Margherita pizza and the final season of little things on the home theatre system.

State of nirvana

The next morning, we were escorted to the spa for a refreshing body treatment. Situated amid a small pond, the island-themed terracotta spa featured a welcoming reception area, several indoor treatment rooms and numerous customised spa packages tailored to individual needs. We picked Angsana’s signature treatment that has been exclusively created for the guests of this property. It began with a cup of tamarind juice. The soothing lounge melody, the aromatic essential oils, and a massage by trained therapists transported us into a state of nirvana. We spent the next hour in pure bliss.

Retreating to our luxurious suite, we decided to take a quick dip in the pool before hitting the shower. After a relaxing bath, we found ourselves dressed up and making our way to relish the Sunday brunch at

Sundance — the all-day dining bistro set amidst a beautifully landscaped garden in the heart of the resort. The elaborate brunch spoiled us with a vivid variety of dishes and drinks to choose from. The spread spanned across soups, a mezze selection, a salad bar, starters, entrée, live counters such as pizza, thukpa and momos, and Bombay chaat, and a vibrant dessert section.

Spa room



Having satiated our hunger, we were now relaxed and ready to take on the world as this marked the end

of our stay. With much greenery to get lost in, the aesthetically designed resort wrapped in a myriad of experiences perfectly satisfies one’s longing for a rejuvenating vacation. To sum up our night staycation at this secluded resort in a word, we would say, sublime.

Rooms start at Rs10,000++. At Doddaballapur Main Road

