Water canal and skyline views: Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City offers a slice of everything the Emirate of Dubai stands for

A drive down the beautiful highways of Dubai offers a spectacular view of the city’s skyscrapers and an array of supercars which is enough to make a motorhead of anyone. But one has to get to higher ground to witness the beauty of the emirate and thanks to a recent visit; I got the chance to do exactly that when I was invited by the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for an experiential visit.

With a stunning view of the tall buildings that surround the property and a water canal, the cherry atop this is the Burj Khalifa which stands tall and can be seen from any of the entrance-facing windows of the property. But Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City offers more than just the views as the hotel also presents a plethora of options to spend your time if going out and venturing into the offerings of Dubai isn’t something you’d prefer.

When I stepped into Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, I was welcomed into a huge lobby where a bunch of front-desk staff from different ethnic backgrounds made sure the check-in process was a breeze even if the guests didn’t speak English or Arabic. I was ushered to the 29th floor where I was shown their King Deluxe Room with a Burj Khalifa View, one of the dozen types of rooms that the hotel has on offer. The 480 sq ft room has everything one would expect from a property bearing the Hilton tag. With a 42-inch TV that also has a few Bollywood channels; the room features a king-sized bed with plush pillows, a cosy L-shaped sofa and a wall-integrated study table. Outside the room, what impressed me the most were their super-fast elevators which would travel through the whole length of the hotel in a matter of seconds! The hotel also features a large swimming pool and a fitness centre with state-of-the art equipment.

As far as food is concerned, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City offers an overwhelming choice to choose from. Babiole, which features a glamorous terrace boasting unbelievable city views, and an indoor and an outdoor bar, is a modern eatery that serves lunch and dinner. Those in need of fresh air can opt for Firefly, a chic lounge by the poolside with an open kitchen that’s perfect for cocktail parties involving large groups. For those craving a bite of good old American food, there’s Ribs and Brews and if you don’t have a fear of heights, you can also check out The 44, a retro sports bar on the 44th floor which is one of the highest eateries in the world. For something simpler, there’s the humble The Café that’s right next to the lobby, where one can get their caffeine shot and pastries to satiate that sweet tooth. They also have The Market where complimentary breakfast is served.

While I spent my time in Dubai predominantly venturing outdoors, my three-day stay at the hotel always started with a visit to The Market. Unlike many star properties where the queues are generally seen at the made-to-order stalls, this 1,004-room property’s guest list is so long that during peak hours, one can expect a queue of 15-20 minutes to even get a table. But once you do get one, rest assured that you’re in for a treat fit for a king. The morning spread includes everything we can expect from a city that’s a melting pot of several cultures and cuisines. Right from Indian breakfast delicacies, The Market offers a wide variety of options to choose from like cold cuts, salads, Mediterranean dishes and of course, an English breakfast complete with bakes and pastries. What stood apart was the brilliant service by the staff — one of them even got me a cup of coffee to go when she realised I was in a hurry to leave. Speaking of staff, this property’s cleaning staff deserves a special mention. When I came back late in the evening after a tiring day, I was pleasantly taken aback by how they had transformed my room and organised my belongings. Their level of dedication and attention to detail found a fan in me. While Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City offers everything and more that a star property in a big city like Dubai can offer — it is such nifty little touches that make this property stand apart. Just a short drive from almost all the important tourist destinations, its location is the icing on top of a cake that one just can’t get enough of!

