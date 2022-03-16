Here’s why The Leela Bhartiya City is ideal for a quick weekend staycation

Located in the heart of Bhartiya City, one of the largest integrated smart cities (spread across 125 acres) in India, The Leela Bhartiya City has one element that sets it apart from its sister property on Old Airport Road. Standing tall opposite what has been labelled as ‘Central Park’, a lush landscaped garden with a waterbody at its centre, the views from the hotel are simply stunning. While the older property offers unrestricted access to the city, this one is more like a peaceful retreat, an oasis of calm away from the traffic and chaos of Bengaluru.

The lobby

We visited the property for a one-night staycation, which proved to be relaxing and pleasant. Walking into the lobby, we first noticed the intricately detailed jamawar shawl hanging in a frame behind the check-in desk. Also hard to miss are the artworks, depicting the history and culture of Karnataka, dotting the walls. The chequered marble flooring and metallic accents strike a balance between vintage and contemporary.

Deluxe Room

After we checked in, we were guided to one of their Deluxe Rooms. Designed with a work desk, this is ideal for those looking for a workcation within the city. With gorgeous views over the carefully manicured gardens, the park and the water bodies, the room has all the amenities you can expect from a luxury hotel - pillow menu, 24-hour in-room dining, express laundry, a flat screen TV and more. The soothing shades of pale khaki and taupe serve to ease your stress and help you relax. Keen on spending as much time in the room as possible, we ordered in instead of heading to one of their restaurants for lunch. We decided to keep it simple and classic and asked for a mutton biryani, apart from butter chicken and rotis. The dishes checked all the boxes and proved to be exactly the kind of comfort food we were looking for.

A dish at The Lotus Oriental

Post lunch, we took a stroll around the gardens and stopped for a spot of shopping at the adjacent mall. Before we knew it, it was time for dinner. But first we enjoyed some cocktails at the Library Bar, before making our way to Quattro, their all-day diner, where a curated meal by talented Chef Eliyaz awaited us. Known for his fresh take on Italian cuisine, the chef treated us to an indulgent meal with dishes such as creamy gnocchi with a dash of bacon and finished with arugula and risotto with truffle espuma. Dinner drew to a close with a serving of chocolate mousse encased in tempered chocolate with toasted coconut and whipped cream. While we didn’t get a chance to visit their other restaurants, the hotel boasts an Asian diner (The Lotus Oriental), an Indian restaurant (Falak) and coffee shop (The Lobby Lounge).

A dish at Quattro

We tucked into a leisurely breakfast the next morning before finding our way back home.

With lush greenery, a fresh and contemporary take on luxury, comfortable rooms and numerous dining options, this property is ideal for staycations, workcations and even for a day out of the city.

