Head to these five hidden gems in India for an unforgettable summer vacation

This summer, don’t opt for the first five destinations that appear on a Google search. If you are looking for something luxurious and unique, then here are five spectacular destinations that must be on your bucket list. Whether it is the royal Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner or the dreamy Niraamaya Retreats Surya in Mullur, choose these resorts for a memorable experience:

KAHANI PARADISE, GOKARNA

Looking for a dreamy destination by the beach? We suggest the Kahani Paradise in Gokarna in northwest Karnataka. The palatial villa is perched on the cliff of Paradise beach, and all the suites inside offer stunning views of the Arabian Sea. Traditional style doors, contemporary glasswork, and stylised arches are just some of the interior design elements in the suites. The colour-themed Blue and Green rooms offer different views according to their names. The Blue Room offers views of the private garden and the pristine blue sea, while the Green Room looks out at the green hillside. The Peacock and Elephant suites come with private pavilion terraces where you could enjoy your morning and evening tea. At the end of the day, you can opt to take a walk on a path that’s lit up with 1000 lamps and leads you to the end of the sea. Rs. 25,000++

NIRAAMAYA RETREATS SURYA, MULLUR, KERALA

Spend the summer under the shade of breezy coconut palms in traditional Keralite cottages. Unwind your stress with a 90-min massage with spice-infused aromatic blended oils. Niraamaya Retreats is for the leisurely traveller who loves the concept of slow living. The resort’s Cafe Samsara and Essence serve authentic dishes from the Malayalee cuisine and Madira is the bar to check out for a drink later in the evening. This is the perfect place to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. Rs. 25,000++ upwards

DVARA SIRUVANI, COIMBATORE, TAMILNADU

Dvara Sirvani showcases a vast collection of artifacts from across Tamilnadu making it one of the most iconic resorts. Located at a distance of 30km from the heart of Coimbatore city, the resort houses ten cottages and each of these cottages opens the door (dvara) to a different time period of the ancient civilization of Tamilnadu. Hence the cottages are named Dvara Siruvani. The theme and decor of the cottages will transport you to a different era. The Aarogyam restaurant serves authentic dishes from the Chettinad cuisine, while the Aarogyam Spa uses a combination of aromatic oils and traditional techniques to help you unwind with their signature treatments. You can learn more about the cuisine and culture of Tamilians by taking up culinary classes. For those who like a little bit of adventure, the resort also offers nature walks and cycling. Rs. 11,000++ upwards

NARENDRA BHAWAN, BIKANER, RAJASTHAN

This architectural marvel was once the home of Narendra Singhji, the royalty of Bikaner. The outdoor venues and remarkable view of the palace-like resort will transport you to the era of the Raj. The elegant restaurant P&C and The Mad-Hatter Bake House serve delectable fare and set menus. If you love to pamper yourself, then head to Clinic - The Spa which offers some relaxing massages and treatments. Or if you just want to take a swim to beat the heat, then head to the terrace of the Bhawan, which houses an infinity pool that overlooks the beautiful city of Bikaner. Rs. 18,000++

MARY BUDDEN ESTATE, UTTARAKHAND

Nestled in the scenic hill station of Almora, the Mary Budden Estate is a 19th-century colonial property. If you are a fan of Ruskin Bond novels and old Hindi music inspired by the hills, then Mary Budden Estate is the ideal destination for you this summer. The resort also offers a unique menu that uses local produce and secret recipes from native kitchens. The Wild Cat Brunch is one of the highlights at this resort. It is a tribute to a majestic leopard from Kumaon. The Estate offers various activities such as a serene stroll along Lama's path and Van Allen belt and the Eventide Coven by the fire where you can spend the evening listening to myths and legends of the forest narrated by locals. Rs. 22,000++ upwards