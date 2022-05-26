This brand new property in Puducherry is an absolute undiscovered paradise!

As our car left the environs of the Puducherry we know and love so much and moved further southward, my only worry was, where were we headed to? My worried heart therefore jumped for joy when I saw a small board that pointed towards Arikamedu. The same Arikamedu in Kakkayanthope, Ariyankuppam Commune — that not-so-recently proved the antiquity of Tamil culture and made it an irrefutable fact! That joy was only furthered into pure exhilaration as our car drove into the driveway of the Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay a few minutes later.

Never judge a book by its cover, we’re told. Never judge a book by the part of the library it is in — is what we should be told, and this beautifully located property only convinced me why. Nestled between villages on one side, a lagoon on the other and an internationally renowned beach at another end, the resort is a sight for tired eyes.

Featuring a mélange of Tamil and French architectural styles native to Puducherry, expect large white verandahs blending into Tamil-style windows with indigenous jaalis and the likes. You’re welcomed to the resort in an air-conditioned all-day café called Arikamedu where your check-in formalities are completed as you’re served a chilled glass of buttermilk and a complimentary hat to protect you from the unforgiving sun. You’re then escorted to your room — you can choose between chalets and villas with different views (garden or lagoon) — and then allowed to recuperate till you are ready to discover the offerings on the sprawling property.

Façade of the reception at Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay

Interiors of one of the chalet rooms

Infused with a burst of energy, thanks to the well-planned check-in, we are out of our rooms in no time and tumble excitedly into the 2,400 sq ft Moroccan-themed pool called Salt Splash. This pool, one of the only salt water pools in Puducherry, is also equipped for hydrotherapy and features quite a few jacuzzi nozzles at one end purely for your tactile pleasure.

The salt water pool, Salt Splash

Next up, we head to Bay Bistro, the only restaurant on the property and choose to indulge in a fine spread from their Anglo French Connections Menu. A hearty lunch calls for a nice leisurely nap, but we choose to avail the complementary foot massage from their in-house Bodhi Spa instead. The spa, designed to relax and rejuvenate you, is one of the larger spas in the Radisson group of properties and is very aesthetically designed, featuring a wide array of services.

Interiors of the dining space, Bay Bistro

It’s 5 pm already now and we’re told that Eden Beach, the Blue Flag maintained stretch of sand, might close soon and so we head for an evening stroll. This is, as promised, one of the cleanest beaches in India and is surprisingly not so busy for a weekend. Risk this, however, only once the sun has set, as the Puducherry sun is famously known for its tendency to tan and how!

View of a part of the property

Eden Beach

Once the moon rose and we finally decided to head back to our rooms, we were so spent that in-room dining was the only option we could afford. A warm soup later, we fell asleep only to be woken up by our call for breakfast. Breakfast, as expected, was a long and well-drawn out affair and our bellies full, we peeled ourselves away from the room to finally check out and head back into the city.

The resort is a perfect getaway for someone who wants a quick holiday and luxury defines everything that the property provides — the rooms, the food and the amenities. There’s also indoor and outdoor playing areas for the kids, well-thought out event itineraries curated by the property and a fitness centre incase you’d like to burn those extra calories. The only thing that left us sad was that Arikamedu is now officially closed and so we couldn’t satiate the archeology buff within.

Accessible by road, rail and air.

The writer visited Radisson Resort Pondicherry Beach on invitation by the property.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal