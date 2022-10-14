Here’s what to expect from the newly opened Ibis in Hebbal, Bengaluru

Accor and InterGlobe Hotels launched India’s 21st Ibis hotel opposite Manyata TechPark last month. Positioned about 30-minutes away from the city centre, the property is strategically placed in close proximity to Kempegowda International Airport and some popular tourist attractions such as Tipu Sultan’s palace.



A closer look

We were welcomed with a sandalwood garland and a fresh tender coconut at the entrance of the hotel. Seated by the mini library, we took note of the life-size Channapatna dolls placed adjacent to the brightly-lit reception area.

After a quick check in, we were off to tour the property. Spread across 193 acres, the hotel features 154 standard rooms. We began by exploring the ground floor that houses a music station and a cosy corner for book lovers which also serves as a workstation. The hotel also has fully equipped boardrooms and convertible meeting rooms.

Mini library

Designed for travellers who prioritise both work and leisure, the property also boasts a 24-hour fitness centre on the top floor which comes with a picturesque view of Bengaluru’s concrete landscape.

Vocal for local

Strolling through the corridors, we noticed various artworks themed around local elements such as the Mysuru Dasara festival, Hase Chittara (a folk art form of intricate wall paintings created by the tribal women) and Bidri (metal handicraft depicting Bidriware techniques from Bidar, Karnataka).

For the last leg of the tour, we went back to the ground floor and made our way to Spice It, the hotel’s only restaurant. The signature multi-cuisine restaurant features an interactive fireless kitchen and a six-seater bar that provides 24/7 services and promises South Indian delicacies.

Corridor

Post the tour, we were excused to enjoy the rest of our stay as we wished to. Before heading to our room, we savoured a few dishes from their elaborate buffet. On offer was kosambri (moong dal salad), several kinds of halwa including black rice, wheat and kiwi, erissery (pumpkin and coconut based curry), pineapple pradhaman (payasam), banana wafers, tomato rasam and more.

Our room was located on the eighth floor. It was compact, small and bright. In addition to a fulllength mirror, a wall-mounted flatscreen TV, and a cupboard with a mini tea and coffee station, the room boasts a large window overlooking the city and a lounge chair to take in the views.

Room

We particularly adored the quirky Mysore palace mural that was the backdrop to our comfortable queen-sized bed. Despite its proximity to the flyover and the highway, there was, thanks to the sound proof glass, no noise to keep us awake from slow-moving traffic below. We nodded off while scrolling through the latest Instagram reels.

Later that evening, we found ourselves dressed up and making our way to the launch party of the hotel. Our second day at Ibis began at Spice It, where we were treated to a brunch serving paneer rolls, tomato

dhaniya shorba, Lucknowi murgh biryani, dum aloo, baked kulcha, Kerala parotta, sandesh, motichoor

ladoo, chocolate pastry and rasgulla. This buffet was definitely the highlight of our stay.

Spice It

Post-brunch, we took a quick look at emails which was followed by a nap. We then made our way back to the city, feeling rejuvenated and well rested. Equipped with new age amenities, the new Ibis is a modern hotel with traditional elements built to suit to those in need of an affordable place to stay close to the city as well as the airport.

Rooms start at ₹6,499++. At Manyata Tech Park Road

srushti@newindianexpress

@Sru_Kulkarni