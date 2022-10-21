Indulge turns 15: Here are 15 travel destinations around Chennai for your perfect weekend trip 

Puducherry and Mahabalipuram are, no doubt, the go-to place for Chennaiites and tourists, but the city has a range of lesser-known, noteworthy destinations in its vicinity that make for a perfect weekend getaway.





Tada Falls

Sun streaming down tree trunks, no city sounds and a picnic alongside a waterfall, sounds dreamy, right? Cascading from a height of 100- odd metres, Tada falls, also known as Ubbalamadugu, is a picturesque waterfall located near the Tamil Nadu border in the state of Andhra Pradesh. If you want to spend a morning with your friends or take your loved ones on a naturesque trip, this is the place for you. Make sure to wear your comfiest shoes though; it is no less than a 10 km trek to reach that pool of water.



Distance from Chennai: Around 90 km

Attractions nearby: EKAM – The Oneness Field

Stay: Courtyard by Yuhi







Pichavaram Mangrove Forest

Did you think that India had only the Sundarbans? Move your compass a little South and explore the world’s second-largest mangrove forest — Pichavaram — nestled in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. The forest not only offers a quaint site of Killai backwaters but you can also boat through the mangrove canopy and take some fairytale-like Instagrammable pictures.



Distance from Chennai: Around 240 km

Things to do: Rowing, kayaking, canoeing

Stay: Vandayar Hotel, Pichavaram Adventure Resort





Sadras Dutch Fort

Off the East Coast Road stands one of the last remnants of Chennai’s Dutch heritage — The Sadras Fort. The town had made history on many occasions — from exporting muslin to surviving the Battle of Sadras, the first among many battles between the French and the British — hinting at its strategic importance. The fortress, even now, encompasses a beautiful cemetery with intricately carved tombstones marked between the 16th and 17th centuries.



Distance from Chennai: 72 km

Attractions nearby: Mahabalipuram

Stay: The Village Retreat Resort, Chariot Beach Resort, Mahabalipuram



Thiruttani Murugan temple

Wrapped in legends and mythology, the Thiruttani Murugan temple is one of the six abodes of Lord Muruga — also known as Subramanya, Karthikeya, or Skanda. Located atop the Thiruttani hill, you will have to climb 365 steps, indicating 365 days of the year, to reach the temple.

Things to do: Attend the temple’s 31st December New Year Step Festival

Distance from Chennai: 93 km





Sriharikota

Our next destination is a rocket launch site! Yes, you read that right. Acting as a barrier island off the Bay of Bengal coast, Sriharikota houses Satish Dhawan Space Centre, one of the two satellite launch centres in India. Although, open to visitors, the facilities for the public are limited to launch pads, the space museum, and some other sites like mission control and launch control centres.



Distance from Chennai: 104 km

Things to do: Check the next ISRO launch date and time and witness a rocket take off. For real!





Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

What once was the ‘hamlet of the hunter’ is now one of the major and oldest water bird sanctuaries in India. The Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary is home to more than 40,000 birds, including the White Ibis, Night Heron, Grebe and Grey Pelican. It is also a cosy rest stop for migratory birds like Pintails, Sandpipers, Flamingos, Darters and Storks. The best time to visit this historically reserved sanctuary is between November and March.

Distance from Chennai: 86 km

Attractions nearby: Kanchipuram, Mahabalipuram and Puducherry.

Stay: Fairfield by Marriott, Anora Resorts





Pulicat Lake

A scenic lake, birds, and ancient Dutch buildings, what could go wrong with this combination? The Pulicat Lake is a haven for bird watchers and ornithologists and makes the perfect destination for a one-day trip. During winter, you can also witness a myriad of migratory birds, significantly Flamingos, take shelter in these swamplands.

Distance from Chennai: Around 60 km

Things to do: Lake boating, Fort Geldria, Dutch Cemetery and the Lighthouse

Stay: Sicca Resorts, Bungalow8 Hotel and Resort



Nagari hills

Want to see a hill resembling a human nose? At a height of about 855 m above sea level, Nagari Hills’ highest cliff is called ‘Nagari Nose’ since it looks like a human nose. You can breathe in the untouched forests’ freshness, hike your way to the beautiful cascading waterfalls, and lay down a picnic on the lush green mountainscape.

Things to do: Hiking, trekking, sightseeing

Distance from Chennai: 98 km





Vellore Fort

An epitome of the Vijayanagara Empire, a military garrison of the British and a prison for the last king of Sri Lanka, the Vellore Fort has stood proudly on its granite cut stones since the 16th century. The fort, considered to be one of the best in military architecture in Southern India, also houses the Jalakandeswarar Temple, a mosque, and St John’s Church.

Distance from Chennai: Around 138 km

Attractions nearby: Tipu Mahal and Hyder Mahal & Sripuram Golden Temple

Stay: Fortune Park Vellore, Benzz Park





Senji/Gingee Fort

The Nawabs called it Badshabad, the Marathas called it Chandry, the Mughals called it Nustratdash, and the English called it Gingee. Built across three hills, the ‘Troy of the East’ or the Gingee Fort is a

must-visit destination on your list. Ruled by a legion of empires, the fort takes you back to an architectural history with temples, mosques and pillared halls together forming the fort complex.



Distance from Chennai: 155 km

Things to see: Kalyana Mahal, Venugopal Swamy Temple, Sad-at-Ullah Khan Mosque, Venkataraman Temple, etc.

Attractions nearby: Auroville



Thiruvallur

Constructed in the Dravidian style of architecture, Thiruvallur’s Veerarghavaswamy Temple is a must-visit destination. Believed to be around 5,000 years old, the temple celebrates two major annual festivals, including the ‘Chithrai Festival’. Also, did you know that the name ‘Thiruvallur’ specifies the sleeping position of the Holy Lord Vishnu?

Things to do: Visit the Queensland Amusement & Water Park

Distance from Chennai: 45 km





Nagalapuram Falls

Scouting through the lush forest of Eastern Ghats, Nagalapuram has not one, not two, but five waterfalls (some say there are seven falls!) You will have to trek for around 4 km to reach the first waterfall — it might be a long journey to get there but believe us, the view is well worth the effort. Also, note that camping in the forest is not allowed.

Distance from Chennai: 70-90 km

Attractions nearby: Matsya Narayana Temple

Stay: Taj Tirupati





Tranquebar Danish Fort

Still surviving the crashes of the ‘Tharangambadi waves’ stands the 402-year-old fort. Also called Fort Dansborg, it so happens to be the second-largest Danish fort in the world. The building is the epitome of Danish architecture with columned structures and high ceilings. This understated attraction, now turned into a museum, houses a collection of artefacts of the Danish empire.



Distance from Chennai: Approximately 240 km

Attractions nearby: New Jerusalem Church, Masilamani Nathar temple

Stay: The Bungalow on the Beach — Tranquebar





Alamparai Fort

Encircled by backwaters and sea, the Alamparai Fort near Kadapakkam, which once served as a 17th-century seaport for exporting zari, salt, cloth, and ghee, now tells the tales of its rich history through half-broken red brick walls. Although, not much has been retained after the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake, if you are a history buff, you would enjoy exploring this rundown fort and its remains.

Distance from Chennai: 110 km

Things to do: Water cruise in local fishermen’s boat, visit Kanchipuram

Stay: The Alampara



Chidambaram

Home to one of the most iconic Shiva temples in India, Chidambaram is a historic town tucked along the coast of the Bay of Bengal. It is as much of an architectural marvel as it is known for its mythological legends. Among many facts, the 10th-century-old Chidambaram Natraj temple is claimed to be located at the centre point of the world’s magnetic equator!

Things to do: Annual chariot festival in December-January and June-July

Distance from Chennai: 216 km