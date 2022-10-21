Indulge turns 15: Destination Chennai — here’s a secret hideaway in Puducherry that will intrigue any traveller!

The drive to this well-kept secret is as secretive as its location. Google maps will lead you on a rural adventure way before you even hit Puducherry. As you traverse verdant yet empty farmland, several water bodies and a surprising number of mango orchards, you’re suddenly prompted to exit a highway onto a circuitous route that then takes you through the hearts of many small villages before you land at the gate of this property.

We wouldn’t be surprised if you were as taken aback as we were when we reached the location. What could only be described as a nameless rudimentary entrance to a farmhouse, leads you through a muddy path in between what seems like several domestic cattle sheds — till you finally hit the end of the road and you’re sandwiched by your destination on one side and forest-like thickets on the other.

Yes, you have reached Villa Aribella — probably, the most well-kept secret ultra-luxury villa in Puducherry — a picturesque postcard-like holiday destination with the most modern amenities hidden away in pure rural surroundings.

View of the exteriors | Pic: Yash Jain

All your worries are however immediately thrown out the window as you are greeted by the warm caretakers of the property. A family, with children, who live at the entrance of the gated property in their own quarters and double up as the hosts for your stay!

The gate opens up into a small well-manicured pathway with a beautiful lawn, swing included, on one side and you slowly walk up a few steps to be greeted by a private swimming pool and an attached outdoor bar space.

The pool comes with a showering area and a few bathrooms at the other end and right next to it is the brick-chequered entry to the villa that is built in a very chic contemporary style allowing maximum natural lighting and great ventilation.

This enclosed villa contains a private lawn cum garden that becomes the view for everyone, as all rooms face this beautiful green enclosure dotted with a few young trees tastefully placed for maximum aesthetical pleasure.

You enter bang right into the sitting area with luxurious lounge chairs and sofas right beside a large well-stocked kitchen cum dining space. At the other end, you are led down a small corridor with three bedrooms that can house six people and more, very comfortably. Each of the bedrooms come with spacious bathrooms and is fully air-conditioned, as is the whole villa, to ensure you feel as comfortable as possible.

View of the pool | Pic: Yash Jain

Food can be prepared on the property in the modern kitchen avec a baking oven, microwave, an espresso machine and a fully-functional stove top-chimney set or you can ask your on-property hosts to buy you whatever you might like from nearby restaurants and trust us, the options are many. We, however, came stocked up on food, snacks and beverages and enough board games (including the board games and books already available at the property) to keep us occupied throughout the holiday. The property also offers a complimentary breakfast with a large spread of continental dishes and local Indian favourites, if you wish to indulge in one.

The kitchen comes with utensils, crockery, serving ware, dining sets, cutlery and everything else you might need. The bedrooms also come stocked with extra linen, quilts, bedding and the bathroom, needless to say, is fully usable, avec every amenity, on arrival.

This villa, besides the great pool and perfect lazy holiday vibes, also allows you quick access to nearby Puducherry (20 minutes, 7 kms away); and so rest assured you aren’t too far away from the madding city crowd. The house also comes with a HD TV and internet connections along with pre-subscribed access to several streaming services, just in case you want to catch up with a series or a movie.

View of the dining area | Pic: Yash Jain

We chose to karaoke all night, instead, and while we munched on delicious bakes from Puducherry and gorged on delicious fruits and snacks from the locality, guzzled down with several glasses of expensive wine and cocktails — our first day at the villa slowly faded away into the mirth-filled night.

Day two began with a lazy late breakfast, again ordered from nearby restaurants; while some of us ate pre-made oat and fruit parfaits we assembled the night before. Two swims later, it was afternoon and we decided to make a quick visit to Puducherry. Quick rounds around White Town and a quick stop at Paradise Beach, we were back at the villa before sunset for a night of conversations and party games.

We checked out the next morning, fully refreshed, better friends than when we arrived! Memories and friendships are often made stronger when we share holidays that focus on individual connections instead of packed itineraries. We will definitely visit this paradise in the middle of nowhere again and suggest you do too!

Closest airhead and railhead: Puducherry.

INR 40,000 per night (includes breakfast).

At Poothurai Road, Valudavur, Tamil Nadu.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal