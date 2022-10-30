From Kantara to KGF, here are a few venues featured in these much-loved films you can vacation at

Heritage homes are the season’s latest travel trends and following the same, we pick out hot spots from movies that are currently making a buzz across the world for their unique narrative, jaw-dropping cinematography, and stunning locations. The holiday season is just around the corner. With south-Indian films occupying all the top positions at the moment, we take a look at heritage houses featured in movies such as Kantara and KGF.

Sai Radha Heritage Beach from Kantara

Bliss by the beach

You must probably recognise this house as Dhanigala Mane (the landlord's house) from the Kannada film Kantara. Starring Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar, this film has been a hot topic of discussion since its theatrical release. The Dakshina Kannada film brings to screens the grandeur of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. What was shown as the landlord's primary residence in the movie is a beautiful heritage house by the beach in Udupi. The Sai Radha Heritage Beach is a luxurious property that was built almost 50 years ago and features the richness of Tulunadu through its architecture and old-style furniture.

At Muloor, Udupi.

Lalitha Mahal Palace from KGF

Live like a king

This iconic palatial house is one of the recurring locations in KGF that Rocky takes over after killing Garuda. The place not only witnesses the rise of KGF's new king but also an empire that he built before it. Rocky Bhai's residence in the film is a vintage building built by the former Maharaja of Mysuru at the foot of Chamundi Hill. The Lalitha Mahal Palace is a super luxurious two-storey heritage hotel featuring majestic staircases, traditional domes, white columns, and breathtaking views.

At Lalithmahal Nagar, Mysuru.

Jalali House from Sita Ramam

A lovely sight

Duqluer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna's film, Sita Ramam won over the nation with its poetic love story. As much as the simple yet sweet narrative played a role in the film's success, the locations the scenes were shot at were equally loved by the audience. Here is one such location from the film where the love between Sita and Ram blossomed. This is the 200-year-old Jalali House built by Agah Syed Safdar Jalali — a heritage house that boasts intricate Pinjara Kari latticework, tinted glass windows, ancient Maharaji bricks, and courtyards.

At Srinagar, Kashmir.