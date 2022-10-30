Head to The Hills Festival in Meghalaya to revel in music, adventure and culinary marvels

Meghalaya is a state akin to a heavenly abode abundant with resplendent natural beauty that adds to its exoticism. This year, its annual cultural festival, The Hills Festival Meghalaya is all set to stage the reverie amid the lush green environs of Umbir village. The two-day gala event starting November 4 is hailed to carry the spirit of Meghalaya. It will have prominent musical groups from the nation and abroad. This includes Bloodywood, Taba Chake, Karan Kanchan, Hanumankind, The F16S, Trance Effect, Featherheads, DBryn, and Daminot, to name some, that will set the stage on fire! Another attraction of the crowd-pulling fest includes its celebration of food in the form of exhibitions like The Forage Aisle and The Pig-Out Affair. They will present regional food from various parts of the state.

Artistes at the festival

The Forage Aisle will have famous Chef Thomas Zacharias aka Chef TZac from Mumbai. He will have culinary exchange with local chefs, who will come together and share stories and ideas while curating lip-smacking delights. The Pig-Out Affair is a community cookout that serves pork dishes distinct from their tradition and culture.

For adventure lovers, the festival will have a unique cycling track. It will let people enjoy the beautiful venue of Umbir village and Umami lake while cycling. Visitors will also get the surreal chance of gazing at the clear star-lit sky all night with the availability of camping tents at the venue. A special PlayCare section will also be available, where parents can tend to their children and provide a safe space for them to play. The festival has aimed to make the environment a top priority. It will have a number of green initiatives that include having green art installations, waste management at the venue, recycling and upcycling waste activities, plastic/flex for promotional backdrops to be replaced by recycled paper and bamboo, etc.

The Hills Festival Meghalaya will be held on November 4 & 5 at Lum ‘Er Pyngngad, Umbir, Meghalaya. The tickets are now live on BookMyShow.

E-mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada