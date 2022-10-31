Planning a Northeast getaway? Club Mahindra's new resort in Gangtok is picturesque amidst plunging verdant valleys

Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, launched its second resort – Le Vintuna in Gangtok, East Sikkim. With this launch, the brand offers one of the largest inventories of 150+ rooms in Northeast across the three destinations including Club Mahindra Gangtok and Club Mahindra Baiguney.

Le Vintuna, the newest entry in Northeast, offers picturesque, natural beauty with exemplary amenities and services. In addition to breathtaking natural splendor, the property offers spacious rooms and tasteful décor emphasizing on local motifs design. The resort offers distinctive Happy Hub experiences to be able to make ‘Every Moment Magical’ for its member families.

The new property boasts 97 spacious rooms, surrounded by nature offering a relaxing escape from city life. The facility also has a gift store, an indoor games area, a multicuisine restaurant with exotic local cuisines, a spa, a well-equipped gym and a swimming poil.

Through this resort, the brand promises a tranquil heaven surrounded by lush greenery with major tourist spots – Tendong Lho Rum Faat, one of the oldest local celebrations; Phang Lasbol, a unique festival honoring Mt Kanchenjunga as the protector deity; and Bhaduria Purnima, which takes place on a full moon day in August. Rumtek Monastery, Kanchendzonga, National Park, Nathula Pass, Tashi Viewpoint, and Namgyal Institute of Technology are also some places to visit.