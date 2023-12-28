All you need to know about the UNESCO-honoured Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2

Moving onto the international wing and past the mesmerising cascades on either side, we come across another set of beautiful works and the first one in line is Heritage Play: Celebrating Traditional Toys from Karnataka by Nagaraj Bakale. Next, we stop by The Moon by Krishnaraj Chonat. Suspended from the ceiling, this piece — crafted from silicon bronze, copper, stainless steel and patina — retains the memory of coracle boats on the concave while the convex is designed like the surface of a moon. On top sits a sculpture of his seven-year-old daughter looking up — where the line between ambitions and possibilities is blurred with every dream coming true. At this point of the walk-through, we knew they had saved the best for the last. We first chanced upon ShantamaniMuddaiah’s Meghdoot (Kalidasa’s poem — Cloud Messenger), a big black cloud created from wood charcoal, cotton rag pulp and carbon fibre that looks lit during the dark hours; and then the second installation — which was also our final one — is by Michael Foley whose Rani Abbaka Chowta puts together various scenes from the first Tuluva queen’s life using intricate leather puppets.