Ahead of World Art Day, here is a sneak peek of Australia’s10-night indigenous art festival, Parrtjima 

Australia's Indigenous Aboriginal people are using contemporary art to showcase their rich cultural heritage. Some of the oldest displays of art, canvas, photography, and sculptures are being presented through remarkable contemporary Indigenous artwork. To celebrate the heritage of Indigenous art, Parrtjima Australia has organized a 10-night light festival. This festival is celebrated in Australia's spiritual epicentre, the Red Centre. It showcases the world's oldest continuous culture through the latest technology.

The festival began on the 7th of April this year and features a range of experiences, including symbolic storytelling with Warlukurlangu at Witchetty's Artspace, Araluen Arts Centre. Warlukurlangu Artists is an Aboriginal-owned gallery with a network of over 900 Aboriginal artists.

During the Parrtjima festival, they showcase the best folklore of the Warlpiri people of Yuendumu and Nyirripi through vividly coloured acrylic art on linen pieces. Participants can paint alongside the artists and learn about ancient storytelling processes while customising their own acrylic artwork with symbols that relate to their journey.

The festival also includes two-way science with Corey Tutt at Meeting Place, Desert Park. Corey Tutt, a proud Kamilaroi man, is hosting an interactive session for science enthusiasts. He received the NSW Young Australian of the Year Award in 2020 for his efforts to mentor and educate Aboriginal communities about science.

His workshop during the festival invites people to learn about how astronomy is intertwined with Aboriginal spirituality while demonstrating laser light work to show how science can also be fun. The Parrtjima festival is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage of Indigenous art and learn about Aboriginal culture.

The Tjukurpa storytelling sand demonstration with Maruku Arts is an upcoming one-hour workshop scheduled to take place on 10th April at the Meeting Place in Desert Park. The aim of this workshop is to help participants gain a deeper understanding of the traditional Anangu Culture, an Aboriginal Australian group.

Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the world of indigenous symbolism and learn how the stories of Tjukurpa, which serve as the foundation of the Anangu way of life, are told through ancient traditions. This art is typically used for ceremonial and teaching purposes, as well as for passing stories down to the younger generations. To make the workshop even more engaging, artists will guide the audience through ancient stories using sand drawings.

Another exciting event that visitors can look forward to is the feature documentary, "Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky." This documentary, which will be shown on April 11th at the Araluen Arts Centre, seeks to dispel the myth that Captain James Cook "discovered" Australia. The film also features a specially crafted songline that travels across the country, with a message that emphasizes spirituality, kinship with the land, resistance, and survival. The songline, composed of six unique new commissions in Indigenous Language and English, showcases a range of exceptional Indigenous singer/songwriters and the passionate showman Steven Oliver. This event provides a fresh and funny take on the legend of Captain James Cook, from a First Nations perspective.

Additionally, on April 11th, the Punu journey demonstration with Maruku Arts will take place at the Meeting Place in Alice Springs Desert Park. Maruku Artists are Aboriginal artists from over 20 remote communities across the Central and Western Deserts. Billy, a Maruku Artist, will lead participants on a Punu journey, showcasing the traditional woodcarving techniques and bringing the ancient traditions of Punu carvings to life. This one-hour session provides a unique creative experience, allowing visitors to deepen their knowledge through the engrossing Aboriginal stories that accompany the art.

Central desert flora and fauna in watercolour workshop with Iltja Ntjarra Many Hands artists (April 13th 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Witchetty’s Artspace, Araluen Arts Centre)

Take part in a unique workshop that provides insights into the hidden gems that make up the breathtaking landscapes of Iltja Ntjarra. The not-for-profit Art Centre, proudly Aboriginal-owned and directed, will be sharing stories about the flora and wildlife of their beloved country. Participating artists will introduce the Western Aranda language and lead a series of two watercolour workshops. This one-hour workshop is an opportunity to experience and appreciate the Central desert's flora and fauna in a creative way.

Ininti Jewellery making with Ikuntji artists (April 14th at Witchetty’s Artspace, Araluen Arts Centre)

The Ininti tree, also known as Bat's Wing Coral Tree, is native to Australia and can be found growing around Haasts Bluff, a community in Central Australia. Ikuntji artists use the tree's seeds, which naturally grow in varying colours of dark reds to light yellows, along with equally vibrant flowers, to create striking jewellery.