World Heritage Day 2023: Five UNESCO sites in India you should visit this year

Every year on April 18th, World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, is observed. It is a day to recognise the world's cultural and natural heritage and to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting these priceless treasures for future generations.

It is sometimes easy to overlook how unique India is. There is simply nothing else like it in terms of cultural diversity, history, spirituality, and our rich socio-cultural ethos. That is why our country has been endowed with sites and spectacles that are so unique that they must be celebrated. Today, we bring you five heritage sites in India that you must visit.

Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh

The Taj Mahal is a mausoleum built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. It is one of India's most recognisable and iconic monuments. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is considered a masterpiece of Mughal architecture. The monument is widely regarded as the greatest architectural achievement in Indo-Islamic architecture. Its architectural beauty is recognised by a rhythmic combination of solids and voids, concave, and convex, and light shadow; arches and domes add to the aesthetic aspect.

Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

These caves in Maharashtra are a collection of rock-cut temples and monasteries dating back to the 2nd century BC. They are well-known for their elaborate frescoes and sculptures depicting scenes from Buddhist and Hindu mythology. It was built by Krishna I, the Rashtrkuta king. These caves, located to the south of the precinct, are thought to have been built between 600 and 730 CE.

The ruins in Hampi, Karnataka

The Hampi Group of Monuments is a vast complex of ruins located in Karnataka which was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. It is famous for its ornate temples, palaces, and other structures, many of which are decorated with intricate carvings and sculptures. The ruins of Hampi cover an area of over 41 square kilometres and include over 1600 surviving structures such as temples, forts, mandapas, shrines, pillared halls, sacred and royal complexes and more.

Konark Sun Temple, Odisha

The Sun Temple at Konark, located on the eastern shores of the Indian subcontinent, is one of the greatest examples of temple architecture and art, as evidenced by its concept, scale, and proportion, as well as the magnificent narrative power of its sculptural decoration. According to sources, It has three Sun God deities on three different sides of the temple that catch the direct rays of the sun in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Within the temple complex, there is also an archaeological museum.

Qutub Minar, New Delhi

One of the highest structures in the world, as well as India's second-tallest minaret, can be found in the capital city of New Delhi. This well-known structure, which rises to a height of 72.5 metres and has approximately 379 stairs, exemplifies India's intricate architecture. Visitors from all over the world come to see India's most famous tower, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site made of red sandstone and adorned with Arabic and Brahmi inscriptions.