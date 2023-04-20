Earth Day 2023: Head to these natural resorts and wildlife retreats for a soul-stirring experience

The year 2023 marks Earth Day’s 53rd anniversary. Couple it with a growing number of travellers in search of immersive natural experiences and the day becomes all the more celebratory. Connecting travellers with Mother nature, luxury hotel group Cenizaro Hotels and Resorts has launched a new initiative called Nurture Nature that will showcase the rich biodiversity and idyllic natural surroundings across the group’s resorts in Mauritius, Tunis, Zanzibar and Maldives. Perfect for couples, families, and solo travellers alike, guests are invited to reconnect with nature and partake in an array of activities that include meditative nature walks, bird watching, oil harvesting and more. We give you a lowdown of what to expect from this programme.

A beachfront paradise, surrounded by rugged mountains and lush tropical vegetation, The Residence Mauritius is a perfect setting for bird watching. Home to the pink kestrel pigeon, native to Mauritius, guests are invited to embark on a journey through the island’s lush surroundings to spot this precious but endangered species. Back at the resort, they can learn to cook traditional Mauritian dishes with freshly plucked herbs and vegetables from the Earth Basket, the on-site kitchen garden. Guests can also assist the team with planting endemic trees and medicinal plants in the gardens. Their produce will be incorporated into rejuvenating treatments at The Sanctuary which is the resort’s hub for relaxation. As the sun sets over the Indian Ocean, travellers can unwind over fresh juices and refreshing cocktails whilst lounging on the beach.

Situated in 32 hectares of tropical gardens and a beautiful mile-long beach, The Residence Zanzibar provides a perfect African hideaway. Here guests can explore the deserted islands of Pungwe and Kwale in the Menai Bay Conservation Area, discover mangrove forests and lounge at pristine beaches. The resort is perfect for snorkelling and discovering the rich marine life. An ocean safari is also available for those who want to explore Zanzibar's underwater world. For those who prefer to explore by foot, tours of the Jozani Forest and the nearby Kizimkazi Village are available, offering visitors the chance to experience the local culture and cuisine.

At The Residence Maldives, guests can unwind and absorb the peace and serenity of the Gaafu Alifu Atoll with a meditative nature walk through the island's paradisal surroundings. Starting from the herb garden, guests can let their senses guide them, observe the flora and fauna, and breathe in the fresh air. One may participate in a reflexology session, Yoga Nidra class and beach clean-up activities to preserve the island's beauty.

At The Residence Tunis, situated along the Mediterranean coastline, guests can discover Tunisia's hidden treasure provided by 50 hectares of verdant olive groves. Visitors can master the art of olive harvesting and enjoy a tasting session of award-winning extra virgin oil with local culinary delights. Guests can also take a walk to know about the cycle of farming, visut plant nursery, go for a garden tour, do animal feeding, compost making, and herb-infused beverage tasting. A private cookery workshop with the resort's chef is also available for guests where they can pick their vegetables and plants and create a delicious and nutritious lunch.

