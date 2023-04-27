Travel Far East: This new property in Kalimpong give a stunning view of the Himalayan range 

If you’ve always been eager to explore the Far East of India, Kalimpong, a scenic town in West Bengal is a nature’s paradise. Located on the foothills of the great Himalayas, the town is situated at an altitude of 1,247 meters above sea level.

It is about 50km away from the popular tourist destination of Darjeeling. The lesser-explored place has a unique culture influenced by Buddhism, sprawling tea plantations, picturesque views of the Himalayas, including Mt Kanchendzonga, beautiful monasteries and more. Giving travellers a taste of the Far East, Fortune Hotels, a part of ITC's hotel group has announced the opening of their latest property, Fortune Resort Kalimpong.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Tourism embarks on three-city roadshow series in India

Fortune Resort Kalimpong

The scenic resort promises a perfect blend of modern amenities and is situated away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It offers easy access to popular tourist spots for those who wish to explore. The property boasts well-designed and beautiful rooms and suites with breathtaking views of Mt. Kanchendzonga.

Also Read: Parabhadi, the newest addition to Odisha’s Buddhist legacy

The contemporary decor of the rooms perfectly complements the natural beauty of the region, with its abundance of flora and fauna. Guests can relax and rejuvenate at the resort's open-air swimming pool and restful spa after a long day of sightseeing. The hotel is also an ideal venue for corporate events, weddings, and social gatherings, with a modern banquet hall and a lush green lawn space that can accommodate up to 600 guests.

Open air buffet

The resort's all-day diner Zodiac offers a diverse range of dishes from Indian, Chinese, Continental, and local cuisines along with an extensive a-la-carte menu as well. There, the guests can enjoy their meal while marvelling at the magnificent views of the Kanchendzonga mountain range. Furthermore, the hotel's chic bar, Neptune, is a perfect place to unwind and enjoy the vibrant ambiance while sipping on an impressive selection of spirits and heady beverages paired with carefully crafted finger foods.

Luxurious rooms with view

Samir MC, the Managing Director of Fortune Hotels, shares about the new property, “Kalimpong is our conscious acknowledgement of the potential that this relatively unexplored quarter of the country holds for the travel and hospitality industry. We are committed to providing our guests with memorable experiences in this panoramic town by the Teesta River, endowed with a unique culture, colonial architecture, Buddhist monasteries, and sprawling tea plantations. By bringing Kalimpong into our portfolio, we look forward to partaking in the growth and development of this enchanting corner of India.”



Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada

