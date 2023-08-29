Break free from the chaos with yoga, Ayurvedic treatments and spa care at this Dehradun retreat  

Dehradun, cradled in the valley of Uttarakhand, boasts of serene beauty. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, this hilly city is popular for its picturesque charm, pleasant climate, and verdant greenery. Add the mighty mountains that surround it and the hill station offers a panoramic view of its tranquil setting. The city is also near to crowd favourite hill stations like Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, and Chakrata known for their trekking trails, and a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Nestled in Uttarakhand's embrace, Sukoon Retreat at Dakpathar, Dehradun, a tranquil haven has joined forces with Anmol Alayam, a wellbeing sanctuary. Their union brings an array of wellness services including yoga, naturopathy, acupressure specialist services, and Panchakarma treatments to take care of overall well-being. You can experience an Ayurvedic rejuvenation with specialised therapies like Nasya, Shirodhara, Shiro Basti, and Basti to address core concerns.

Bani Sharma, Founder, Sukoon Retreat, shares, “Shareer Madhyam Khaludharam Sadhnam, a concept deeply rooted in ancient wisdom, highlights the immense potential of the body to achieve both material and spiritual goals. Sukoon Retreat, Dakpathar is dedicated to delving into the essence of Indian philosophy, focusing on Dharma (Righteous responsibility), Arth (economics/material world), Kaam (desire), and Moksha (liberation). The foundation for attaining these four principles lies in a healthy body, and the retreat provides an environment conducive to physical, mental and emotional healing & growth.”

You can also experience three distinct experiences like Weight Loss Retreat (Minimum 15 Days), Detox Retreat (3 to 15 Days), and Recreational Retreat (3 to 15 Days). The weight loss retreat centres on achieving sustainable weight loss. It includes daily morning yoga and Pranayama sessions, therapeutic treatments, Ayurvedic tea, counselling, and leisurely strolls or cycling through neighbouring villages. Also, you can indulge in delectable and nutritious meals.

The detox retreat harnesses Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and Yoga to meet individual’s concerns. This retreat aims to address problems like sinus issues, mental fogginess, bloating, constipation, recurring colds, weight management, acid reflux, and migraines.

Furthermore, Sukoon Retreat & Spa presents a bouquet of Ayurvedic therapies, including Abhyanga, Shirodhara, Choornaswedana, and more. Visitors can pamper themselves with Kumkumadi Facial, Janu Basti, Greeva Basti, and various spa experiences for a luxurious and relaxing stay.

Price varies. At Sukoon Retreat at Dakpathar, Dehradun.

