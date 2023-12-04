Christmas markets in Switzerland worth experiencing this year!

The countdown to Christmas, among the most anticipated festivals across the world, has begun and there’s much to look forward to! Spending the holiday with loved ones, hanging out, or shopping at any of the country’s bustling, vibrant Christmas markets is one of the best ways to soak in the festive spirit. From warm mulled wine, punch, plum cake and home-baked goodies like raclette and fondue, handicrafts, jewellery, and clothes to concerts, workshops for adults and kids, and local choirs that set the mood for the celebrations — these markets offer all this and more!

Here are Switzerland’s seven most exciting Christmas markets that are worth a visit this year and every other year! Most markets are open from November 23 onwards to usher in the beginning of the Advent period.

Basel

The Basel Christmas Market held in Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz was voted 2021’s Best Christmas Market in Europe. Starting from November 23, this month-long market with 155 stands, is one of the largest Christmas markets in Switzerland. Don't miss gorging on sumptuous Christmas delicacies at Barfüsserplatz, writing down your wish in the Basel Wish Book or enjoying the best view from the Basel Cathedral of this fairy tale land! Let the Christmas tree ornamented by the well-known decorator Johann Wanner dazzle you at Münsterplatz, the most beautiful square in Basel. Walk to the Pfalz and sip on your mulled wine against a shimmering view over the Rhine.

Zurich

In Zurich, Switzerland’s largest city, there is a Christmas market for each and every reveller. Most markets are already open from November 23, including the city's oldest Christmas market held in Dörfli in the heart of the Old Town or the Zurich Main Station market, one of the largest indoor Christmas markets in Europe featuring 140 stalls. You can stroll through these markets to pick up statement jewellery pieces by local designers, indulge in candle making or sample traditional Swiss fare with loved ones.

Montreux

If you’ve ever wondered where you’ve seen a flying Santa Claus over water on his sleigh outside of the reel world, it is in Montreux! Here, under the palm trees of the Riviera, you will find the world’s most beautiful Christmas markets of Europe set up in beautifully illuminated chalets. Over 170 merchants, craftsmen and restaurant owners will sell their wares here till December 24.

Lucerne

Located in Franziskanerplatz in the city’s old town, the Lucerne Christmas Market remains open till December 21. It is also home to the largest Advent wreath in central Switzerland, decorated with hundreds of lights, baubles, and four-feet tall candles! The city’s Craft Market is equally popular offering homemade products like jewellery, paper goods and other gift items made by local women and craftsmen.

Geneva

Opened from November 16 till December 24, the Noel au Quai is the most magnificent market in Geneva. You can stroll along Lake Geneva and stop to sip on some mulled wine or savour the ‘moitie-moitie’ fondue at the Chalet a Fondue, this beautifully decorated market is famous for this time of year. From a variety of locally made crafts stalls to tasting different winter dishes or spending time at the entertainment chalet, the Christmas Market at the Quai will tick off all the items on your wish list.

Lausanne

The 9th edition of Bô Noël will take place till December 21 at the Place Centrale, now renamed Place des Pionnières. You don’t want to miss the Opening Parade, the Ferris Wheel, the 20m-long sledge run, the monumental 15m-high fir tree decorated with giant baubles or the enchanting Children’s Village set up at the sustainable market this year!

Bern

Bern isn’t limited to just one or two markets but offers over 11 delightful markets, each unique from the other! From the traditional Christmas Market on Waisenhausplatz where you can munch on caramelised almonds and pick up quirky souvenirs, the Star Market with its weatherproof lounges and a view of the parliament from the Kleine Schanze or the Crafts Market on Minister Terrace that showcases products by local designers and craftsmen and women, each of these markets offer a different experience. The best part? The markets are located so close to each other, that you can walk through them!

