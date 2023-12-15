Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai’s new technological advances are sure to provide you with a comfortable and luxurious stay

In the gradual unfolding of time, the imminent future dawns upon us, quietly but inevitably propelling us into an era dominated by technology. This wave has reshaped our lives, keeping aside the perennial debate of the pros and cons. In the last decade, our homes and workplaces have undergone a metamorphosis in terms of advancement in the field, and the hospitality industry, attuned to this is not far behind. Think, controlling the lights with a tablet or ordering whatever you want without calling the room service, or watching the new blockbuster without searching for the remote.

Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai, recognising the potential of innovation, recently renovated its premises, transforming it into a haven that seamlessly integrates technology for enhanced comfort and relaxation of their guests. Picture this: the rooms welcome you with an ambient calmness, where the space illuminates upon your entry and curtains open on their own, like in a haunted mansion (but in a good way), revealing a serene outdoor seating bathed in sunlight against a pastel sky.

The seating area providing you a feel of sitting in a French-style balcony is one of the highlighted features of the rooms. Surrounded by green, trees and plants of various sizes, and inhabiting a pair of cane sofas with a glass top table, it feels like one’s personal slice of paradise.

That’s not all; as you walk into the washroom, soothing yellow lights illuminate it without you searching for a switchboard and you also get an option to tint the glass partition in the shower area, according to your preference, no need for curtains. The water closet too gets a tech update similar to the lines of those fancy Japanese toilets with a load of features from seat warming to controlling the jet spray.

In the room, a personal tablet, imbued with special software, becomes your digital companion, placing the entire spectrum of hotel services literally at your fingertips. From browsing and ordering the comprehensive food menu to regulating the air conditioning and adjusting lighting fixtures, the tablet facilitates a seamless orchestration of your stay. You even get an option to change the intensity of the light depending on whatever soothes your eyes. This amalgamation of technological marvels not only ensures a more comfortable stay but also invites a languorous indulgence, fostering an environment of relaxation.

Beyond the rooms, the property unveils a myriad of delights, from the lobby’s centrepiece — a giant decorative brass head to a sumptuous spa accessed via a royal-style staircase that descends into a dimly lit waiting area, where the murmur of water mimics a cascading waterfall against a stone wall. For the adventurous, a Turkish hamam facility beckons exploration.

Culinary escapades await within the precincts of three distinguished restaurants — Ministry of Chutneys, Kari Theory, and the renowned The Great Kebab Factory. The latter, a paradise for lovers of grilled delights, tempts with an unlimited selection of kebabs, both vegetarian and nonvegetarian. We tried the Mutton Galouti kebabs, with their succulent fusion of spices dominated by cinnamon, and the delectable Bakarkhani, complementing spicy seekh kebabs and rich spinach tikkis, showcasing culinary artistry.

Kari Theory, a star in the gastronomic constellation, serving Madras-style street food, presented us with a flavourful panorama from Nethili fry to corn on the cob, similar to the dishes you can find on the city beaches. Gobi 65, served in a paper cone with batter-fried cashews, and a unique Thattai with a medley of beetroots, carrots, mint-chilli chutney, and green chillies added a distinctive touch.

The main course featured the unconventional Nallampatti chicken biryani, a departure from the traditional Chennai-style biryani, filled with tomatoes, curry leaves and special spices cooked along with short grain rice. The meal culminated in a sweet Pongal, which was perfectly balanced with the flavour of the jaggery not overpowering the dish. All of this while looking at the pool area in the distance, the blue of the water calming you with various smells, sweet and spicy, lingering in the air, infusing you with a tranquillity that’s hard to find.

For those contemplating a stay in Chennai, we recommend you to visit the property and immerse yourself in the opulence, comfort, and gastronomic delights of Radisson Blu Hotel GRT. Here, a glimpse of the future is not merely a suggestion but a tangible reality, and this is only the surface of a vast iceberg awaiting exploration.

From INR10,000 onwards. At Radisson Blu Hotel GRT, Pazavanthangal