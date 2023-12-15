The second edition of The Nilgiris Earth Festival 2023 will include forest walks, film screenings and farm-to-table dining 

Amidst the captivating landscapes of The Nilgiris, where the blue hills delicately cradle the whispers of cool mists, a natural sanctuary unfolds, inviting all to witness nature’s grandeur. The Blue Mountains, a cherished gem in southern India, paints a mesmerising picture with their lush greenery, tranquil hill stations and thriving biodiversity. In this serene setting, the second edition of The Nilgiris Earth Festival 2023 is set for a five-day extravaganza. Formerly known as the Nilgiris Wild Foods Festival (NWFF), this annual spectacle has metamorphosed into The Nilgiris Earth Festival, symbolising its expanded vision. “The last edition was centred around nature produce and food but this year we felt food itself is so intertwined with ecology and culture that we needed to bring more inclusivity into the festival and that’s how it became The Nilgiris Earth Festival,” shares Ramya Reddy, director, The Nilgiris Foundation.



Orchestrated by The Nilgiris Foundation, a non-profit sibling entity of the Keystone Foundation, the festival is a manifestation of a collective vision — to conserve the rich tapestry of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve. “I think The Nilgiris Earth Festival: Food, Culture, Ecology is a far greater vision than the Wild Foods Festival. It is inclusive — bringing arts, foods, culture, practices, sustainability and climate, all together,” reveals Pratim Roy, founding member and one of the festival organisers.

Scheduled to weave its vibrant tapestry from December 19 to December 23, this philanthropic celebration is not merely an event; it is a harmonious convergence of sustainability, culinary excellence and community spirit. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO-recognised haven, the festival promises an unforgettable experience curated by The Nilgiris Foundation. “This will be the recurring theme every year, where we shall strive to go deeper, expand our horizons, to learn and share from local, global, nuanced, forest-cities-town, entrepreneurs, artists, activists, ecologists and citizens,” he adds.





For the inaugural day, attendees are invited to embark on an immersive journey into the heart of the Banagudi Forest near Kotagiri. Under the guidance of experts Pravin Shanmughanandam and Varun Devaraj, participants will engage in Ancestral Paths: Walk To a Tribal Settlement – an exploration of the native forest ecosystem, prehistoric structures and the traditional practices that sustain this verdant landscape. Simultaneously, the Emerald Lake Area near Ooty comes alive with the Farm-to-Fork Sojourn, a delightful experience of high-elevation organic produce, farm-to-table dining and wood-fire cooking with Vishanth Kumar. To cap off the day, Tranquilitea Tea Lounge in Coonoor hosts a High Tea & Tête-a-tête, inviting attendees to explore exceptional, artisanal Nilgiris tea and a special high tea menu curated by Sandeep Subramani.



The forest walk led by experts Pravin Shanmughanandam and Varun Devaraj continues with a second opportunity for the visitors to partake in Ancestral Paths in the Banagudi Forest. This being the only event on Day 2, the festival takes a deeper dive into the cultural and culinary heritage of the Nilgiris on Day 3. At Keystone Foundation in Kotagiri, The Habba unfolds — a day of plenary talks, indigenous foods, educational demos,, and artisanal stalls. Simultaneously, the Cafeteria at Keystone Foundation becomes a hub for Seeds of Wisdom: Heritage Rice & Millets. Devi Lakshmikutty of Bio Basics leads a session encompassing talks, demos and tastings. The day also features an Authentic Indigenous Lunch at The Habba, allowing attendees to savour the rich flavours rooted in the region’s heritage. For those with a green thumb, Dig No Further at Keystone Foundation offers a no-dig gardening demo with Gayatri Ganesh. The culinary journey takes an intriguing turn in the evening as Two Worlds — Goa Meets Nilgiris comes to life at Periodic Table, Ooty. Chef Avinash Martins, along with chef Arup Kakati, presents a Chef‘s Table Dinner, blending the culinary worlds of Goa and The Nilgiris.





Day 4 begins with a Ginko Walk at Lawrence School, Lovedale, led by poet Haijin Shobhana Kumar. This introspective nature walk meanders through the picturesque estates, culminating in an introduction to the art of Japanese Haiku. Cherrie Berry in Coonoor transforms into the venue for All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF)’s Food & Climate Series. Curated film screenings by ALT EFF and festival immerse attendees in the intersection of food and climate. Intermingling Senses takes center stage at Le Café, Little Earth Square, Ooty, featuring a Chef‘s Table Brunch by chef Karan Upmanyu of The Bangalore Observatory, accompanied by chef Arup Kakati. The festival crescendos on its final day with a continuation of the ALT EFF’s Food & Climate Series at Cherrie Berry, Coonoor while Paruva at Odea, Aravenu, brings the festival to a captivating close with an exquisite Badaga-tasting meal and cultural performances.

December 19 to 23. At The Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. Visit for ticketing information: thenilgirisfoundation.org



