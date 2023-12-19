Canberra Unveiled: Your ultimate guide to the best summer activities in Australia’s capital

Canberra, Australia's capital, is gearing up for a sizzling summer (December to February) filled with outdoor escapades, cultural delights, and culinary experiences. Here's a vibrant roundup of the top 10 must-visit spots to elevate your summer itinerary:

1. Explore Lake Burley Griffin

- Unleash the adventure by renting bikes or e-scooters.

- Glide on an electric-powered GoBoat for a serene lake experience.

- Indulge in a meal aboard the MV Southern Cross or opt for a sightseeing cruise.

2. Street Machine Summernats 36 (January 4 to 7, 2024)

- Immerse yourself in a thrilling celebration of horsepower.

- Experience the excitement with show 'n' shine, tyre burnouts, and lively city cruises.

3. Lakeside Dining Delights

- Savor the sunset at Kingston Foreshore's eateries like Snapper & Co.

- Enjoy upscale dining and scenic views at Water's Edge and The Boat House.

4. Visit Australia's First Carbon-Neutral Brewery

- Experience sustainability and craft beer at Capital Brewing Co.

- Relish a tasting paddle and mouthwatering Brodburger in the Dairy Road Precinct.

5. Botanic Gardens' Rainforest Gully

- Escape the heat in the captivating Rainforest Gully at the Australian National Botanic Gardens.

- Immerse yourself in the lush world of plants from Australia's eastern coast.

6. Sip Your Way Around the Canberra District

- Explore over 140 vineyards and 40 wineries within a 35-minute drive from the city centre.

7. Discover Unique Swimming Spots

- Find stunning swimming spots near the city for a beach experience without venturing far.

8. Sunset Cinema Under the Stars

- Enjoy outdoor movies at the Sunset Cinema in the Australian National Botanic Gardens.

9. National Gallery of Australia - Emily Kam Kngwarray Exhibition (02 Dec 2023 – 28 Apr 2024)

- Explore the artistry of influential painter Emily Kam Kngwarray.

10. National Museum of Australia - Discovering Ancient Egypt (15 Dec 2023 – 8 Sep 2024)

- Immerse yourself in the history and culture of ancient Egypt in this must-see exhibition.

As the sun-drenched days of summer approach, Canberra invites you to embrace the warmth and create lasting memories. Dive into the adventure, cultural richness, and culinary delights that make Canberra an unbeatable summer destination.