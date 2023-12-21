Storii By ITC Hotels’ Amoha Retreat in Dharamshala is nothing short of a winter wonderland and here’s why...

Cuddled up in bed, we lay there, our gaze drawn outside the glass doors of the balcony that unveiled the verdant beauty of Kangra Valley. The morning’s journey from the South of India may have tempted us to linger in the comforts of our woodsy-mountain chamber (Premium Room), adorned with a chandelier suspended from a panelled ceiling. However, the allure of the Kangra Valley, revealed through glass doors leading to a balcony, could not be resisted. Wrapped in several layers of warm clothes to fend off the mountain chill, we embarked on a damp stone path winding through wet grass, with different divisions of the property on either side dressed in locally-sourced slate stones of black and grey. Making our way down — our view dotted with ponds and mini waterfalls enveloped with flora — towards the restaurant near the reception, we stopped at the sight of the panorama that unfolded before Storii By ITC Hotels, Amoha Retreat Dharamshala that’s nestled amid the snow-clad Dhauladhar Hills. This was to be our sanctum for the weekend, a perfect winter wonderland for those who like to enjoy the snow but from a distance. Because the cold does bother me in every way!



As we breathed in the crisp mountain air and absorbed the symphony of water bodies, our senses were captivated by the vistas from the restaurant’s vantage points. Yet, the arrival of The Storii Box, a culinary celebration spanning the diverse regions of India, seized our olfactory senses and beckoned us to a grand feast before embarking on a property tour. This five-star gem, embellishing the crown of the ITC Hotels Group since March 2021, sprawls over 5.5 acres of pristine land, a mere 13 km away from the illustrious HPCA Stadium. The corridors unveiled — 37 rooms in two zones, Indrahar & Minkiani, a restaurant named Foodlogue, a tea lounge named Kaytli and the whimsical Tipsy Trails bar. There’s also Akasa – The Spa, Pitara – The Kids Activity Room, Krida – The Games Room, Kaulala – The Pottery Section and an eagerly anticipated pool yet to adorn the canvas of offerings. However, the piece de résistance was the Tunga Tower, where a 360-degree panorama of snow-capped mountains unfolded, captivating our gaze. We surrendered to the enchantment, losing ourselves in the breathtaking landscapes. Choosing to linger and absorb the breathtaking snow-capped mountains a bit more from the gardens below, we found ourselves at the curated high-tea experience at The Banyan Tree. Here, amidst the serene hills, reminiscent of 16th-century picnics, we shared not only the culinary delights but also our stories with fellow guests. Roasting bhuttas and relishing chai infused with homegrown stevia, we learned that the resort was meticulously built around this majestic 100-year-old Banyan tree — a symbol of longevity, life and protection and that this sustainable retreat champions ‘farm to fork’ cuisine, thriving on the abundance of local produce.



Before the day’s glow began to fade, we yearned to complete one final endeavour before retiring. So, the buggy drove us from the reception and through the property that looked like many things including a small settling and a fort, all thanks to the tower, the man-made river, terrace farms and decks — each situated on different levels. Leaving the resort behind wandering along a narrow path adjacent to the property’s entrance, our nature walk to the river below led us through a dense forest before spitting us out in the midst of lush rice fields with a more enchanting view of the mountain range. Dipping our toes into the river’s flow, we dropped down on a boulder, savouring the subtle changes painted upon the sky above the magnificent panorama. Our return to the retreat concluded with a Tibetan-style dinner, featuring dishes such as laphing and a steaming bowl of thukpa — the perfect crescendo to a day woven with nature’s wonders and culinary delights.



At the dawn of day two, we embarked on an early morning pilgrimage, a trek through pine cone forests leading us to the shrine of Naina Devi. The culmination was a hillside picnic, reminiscent of characters from a period drama, sans the regal gowns. The day unfolded with city exploration and a swift yet delectable vegetarian thali for lunch. Storii Amoha Retreat, nestled 11 km from Gaggal airport, presented itself as a leisurely retreat, distanced from the bustle of Dharamshala, yet accessible. Our itinerary included visits to Norbulingka Institute, Aghanjar Mahadev Temple, Kunal Patri Mata, Gyuto Monastery and tea plantations. For those of you who wish to experience fresh snow, might we suggest a half-day excursion to McLeodganj via Ropeway (Skyway). Besides, Dalai Lama Temple — Bhagsu Waterfall, Naddi View Point, Church of St John, Dal Lake, Kangra Fort and Masroor Rock Cut Temple are some locations that are not to be missed. And venturing further is Palampur, renowned for cascades, tea gardens, birds and laid-back mountain life.



As the day waned, a magical sunset draped the resort in hues of purple and pink, casting an ethereal glow reflected in the glass panes across the property. The evening unwound with a rejuvenating spa session, soothing our weary limbs after all the exploration. A soulful live grill and music night serenaded our final hours, creating a melodic crescendo that echoed through the mountains, etching the memory of this experience into our list of favourite travel tales.



The morning we were scheduled to bid adieu to the property, we enjoyed a serene breakfast at the Dhyana — an outdoor deck designated for Yoga before proceeding to check out Granth — The Library for some light reading. But if there was a part of the property that we revisited the most then it would be the tower. Standing there with the mountains constantly beckoning was a feeling unmatched. But alas everything must come to an end and we bid our farewells hoping to return soon.

INR 18,000 onwards. At Village Diktu Jheol, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Nearest airport: Kangra-Gaggal Airport

Nearest railhead: Pathankot Railway Station

By road, Dharamshala is four-and-a-half hours from Amritsar, five-and-a-half hours from Chandigarh; and nine-and-a-half hours from Delhi.



srushti@newindianexpress.com

@Sru_Kulkarni