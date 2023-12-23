Christmas Getaway: Check out these 10 unconventional destinations for festive magic

As Andy Williams croons about the ‘most wonderful time of the year,’ your Christmas can be a unique blend of magic beyond the traditional snowy scenes. Hollywood’s portrayal of roaring fires and snowflakes might be charming, but consider these Christmas getaways for a festive experience like no other:

1. Finnish Lapland:

Venture to the smaller resorts of Levi, Yllas, or Saariselka for a real winter wonderland. Decorate cookies with Mother Claus, go snowmobiling, skiing, and enjoy a private meeting with Santa in Levi's wilderness.

2. Edinburgh, Scotland:

Wintry Edinburgh charms with gingerbread-scented markets, Hogmanay parties, and warm museums. Enjoy a spin on the big wheel, explore the festive lights of George Street, and contemplate winter scenes at the Scottish National Gallery.

3. Iceland:

For a truly magical Christmas, head to Iceland's lively Christmas markets against a backdrop of wild lava fields and snow-capped mountains. Take a self-drive into the mountains to catch the northern lights and embark on seasonal adventures near the Snaefellsjokull glacier.

4. The Rhine:

Float through the Christmas season on the Rhine, sipping local wine as you pass steep vineyards and historic castles. The soothing Rhine cruise stops at charming Rhineland cities like Cologne and Bonn, where twinkling lights and lively Christmas markets create a festive atmosphere.

5. Muscat, Oman:

Swap snow for sand and wake up in Muscat after an overnight flight. Enjoy the beach just 15 minutes from the airport, take a dhow boat trip, explore the Arabian desert, stargaze at the Wahiba Sands, or visit the turquoise-hued Wadi Bani Khalid oasis for a unique Christmas experience.

6. Germany:

Celebrate Christmas in Germany with its famous markets brimming with mulled wine and dazzling lights. Hip Berlin offers a grand funfair, and the cold December temperatures add a chance of snow, creating a classic holiday ambience.

7. New York, US:

Experience the iconic Christmas face of New York with displays at Macy's, the Plaza Hotel steps, and the Rockefeller tree. The chance of snow adds to the enchantment, and the city's charitable stores showcase free gallery-like window displays.

8. Singapore:

Singapore transforms into a Christmas spectacle with lights on Orchard Road, festive menus, and Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay. Seek refuge in beach hotels like Capella Singapore for a serene escape amid the flamboyant festivities.

9. Marrakesh, Morocco:

Escape to Morocco's “cold country with a hot sun.” From mid-November to April, enjoy the snow-capped Atlas Mountains while basking in warm sunshine. Snag a bargain, pack layers, and experience Marrakesh's unique blend of culture and climate.

10. Tokyo, Japan:

Tokyo embraces the Christmas spirit with illuminations and festive markets from mid-November. Visit Tokyo Disneyland, explore kawaii (cute) handmade gifts, and indulge in a more traditional festive meal at hotels.

This holiday season, consider stepping into a different kind of Christmas magic at these unconventional and enchanting destinations.