Enter a winter wonderland at Rann Utsav 2023 in Dhordo, Gujarat  

It’s a famous saying that Kutch Nahi Dekha Toh Kuchh Nahi Dekha (If you haven't explored Kutch, you haven't truly experienced the extraordinary.) This winter season, travel to the Rann Utsav Tent City in Dhordo, Gujarat, for an unparalleled desert festival held annually from November to February.

While it initially began as a brief three-day festival, it has transformed into a prolonged 100-day revelry where an entire tent city emerges, featuring temporary infrastructure meticulously constructed and reconstructed annually.

Festival site

Stretching over 7,505 sq km, the Great Rann of Kutch is the largest salt marsh globally, emerging as a unique winter wonderland. The Tent City provides a remarkable platform for adventurous travellers seeking an encounter with a surreal landscape.

Glimpses from the festival



The festival unfolds as a tapestry, weaving together culture, cuisine, nature, wildlife, and the region's vibrant arts against the stunning backdrop of the white desert. The allure of this spectacle reaches its pinnacle during the full moon, drawing visitors to witness the visually arresting display of the salt marsh. Stepping into The Tent City for a sumptuous glamping experience offers a choice to reside in one of the 400 ultra-luxurious tents, including the opulent Darbari and Rajwadi suites.

Stay at The Tent City

These stays provide fully inclusive accommodations and thoughtfully curated tours to iconic destinations such as White Rann, Dholavira, the Road to Heaven, and Kadiya Dhro. Guests can revel amid bonfire nights, embark on rural tours, explore adventure activities, enjoy camel rides, and engage in the mesmerising experience of stargazing. Each facet of this experience is designed to immerse visitors in the rich cultural tapestry and natural splendour of the Kutch region.

Also Read: Indulge explores Udaipur as a lover's paradise

Performing arts

Moreover, the luxe stays aligned with principles of minimising environmental impact and promoting economic and social sustainability, bringing a holistic approach to tourism.

November 10, 2023- February 25, 2024. At Dhordo, Gujarat.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada