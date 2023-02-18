From Louis Vuitton document pouches to Versace sleep kits, here are some plush essentials you could carry with you during travel

With limitless travel options now open to us after two years of an intense pandemic, the world has reopened to revenge tourism — in style! Savour this newfound freedom along with our picks of the essentials you must carry during travel, which includes comfy sneakers from Balenciaga and an all-inclusive sleep kit from Versace.

Leather report

This one is for the workaholics who can’t leave behind their laptops or travellers who simply prefer to keep their documents neat and organised. Louis Vuitton infuses its signature touches in its new Steamer Pochette, which includes a black steamer-type metal chain and the distinctive monogrammed Taurillon leather. The holder is large enough to carry documents and a laptop and has six card slots and secure magnetic closure. INR 22,088 approximately.

Adapt to survive

Since most gadgets we carry while travelling require electric charging, having an international adapter for plug points in other countries may not be a bad idea. OneWorld PD’s Adapter comes with a USB-C charging port and three Smart USB charging ports. With a 10A earthed AC universal outlet, this adapter can charge up to five devices simultaneously. INR 4,300 approximately.

Beauty sleep

Sleep like a baby during your flights with Versace’s extravagant Signature Sleep Set, embellished with a pretty Greca pattern. Made of sturdy and silky soft polyester, this kit includes a fluffy neck pillow, sleep mask, slippers and a travel pillow with zip closure. INR 48,637 approximately for a set of four.

Say cheese!

Make the most of your travels across the globe and capture all your memorable moments with Huawei’s extendable Bluetooth-controlled selfie stickcum-tripod. The selfie stick comes with a wireless camera shutter control and is made of a steady and lightweight aluminum alloy. INR 5,382 approximately.

Waist for me

Handcrafted with versatility and style in mind, this chic mini leather bag from Edas comes with an adjustable belt and a detachable wallet and pouch. With a handle made of tiger-eye beads, this multipurpose handbag is perfect for carrying small items without weighing you down and promises hassle-free long-distance travel. INR 35,258 approximately.

Fancy footwork

Being on your feet all day will no longer be something you dread, with these beauties in hand! Ralph Lauren Men’s Navy Sneakers come with a classic, low-ankle silhouette and promise to be among the comfiest shoes for travel (`81,000). Meanwhile, ladies, do check out Balenciaga’s round-toed Silver Triple Sneakers, which are tailored with a three-layered outsole and TPU for maximum comfort. INR 1,38,990 approximately.

Portable powerhouse

Charge your mobile phone, laptop, drone, camera, iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook on the go with Anker Powerhouse’s lithium-ion power bank. With a 45W USB-C port, two other USB ports, and a 100W AC outlet, you can charge up to four devices simultaneously. You will also receive a 45W USB-C charger, USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C cable, lanyard and travel pouch with the power bank. INR 35,999 approximately.