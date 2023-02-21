Five things to experience in New Zealand if you are planning a romantic getaway

Be in awe of New Zealand's starry night skies as you look into your loved one's eyes

A few of New Zealand's natural wonders that arouse love are the long, winding valleys, the towering mountain peaks, the shimmering beaches, and the bright colours that transform the horizon from dawn to dusk. Nothing beats a romantic holiday in New Zealand, whether it is a hot air balloon ride into the skies or a picnic amid magnificent nature. Here are the top five things we suggest doing to make your significant other happy while visiting the nation:

A swoon-worthy leap of faith

Do a romantic tandem bungy and leap into the unknown from breathtaking heights. You can jump off bridges, train viaducts, specially designed platforms situated on the cliff edge, and stadium rooftops all around the nation. Take a leap of faith while holding your partner's hands while viewing Waitemata Harbour and the city skyline from the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The Taupo Bungy is located on the Central North Island, just upstream from the Huka Falls, and it soars 47 metres above the Waikato River. After your jump, you have the option of being doused in the Waikato River below.

Have a fantastic ride with balloons and bubbles

When your balloon carries you silently above an intricate natural tapestry of pastures, vineyards, forests, rivers, lakes, and mountains, clink your champagne glasses together at dawn. Your partner's smile will be as wide as the horizon as a romantic breakfast signals the conclusion of your flight as you float over a planet that is just beginning to wake up.

Explore the vineyards

While you ride along the gentle vineyard trails, toast each other with world-renowned New Zealand wines, from velvety Pinot Noir to crisp Sauvignon Blanc. Wine and culinary enthusiasts will find a utopia in New Zealand. Visit Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay, and Marlborough, three of New Zealand's top wine areas, on the Classic New Zealand Wine Route. You may take a quick ferry from Auckland to Waiheke, the Island of Wine. Visit one of the many regional vineyards in Central Otago if you're in Queenstown.

Observe the stars

Be in awe of New Zealand's starry night skies as you look into your loved one's eyes while standing beneath the Southern Cross. With a loved one, stargazing in New Zealand is a stunningly spectacular experience made possible by the country's clear, black skies, distinctive celestial features, and surreal landscapes. Five spots in New Zealand offer the greatest views: Lake Tekapo, Aoraki Mount Cook, Wairarapa, Dunedin, or Great Barrier Island.

Private picnic

A gourmet picnic hamper, superb New Zealand wine, and a cosy setting especially for two are waiting for your private indulgence when you fly in by helicopter to a remote location. Try the Queenstown-based Heli-Picnic — Alpine Luxury Tours. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to dine, a memorable picnic beneath the many waterfalls and impressive glaciers off the usual path. Fly above sheer cliff sides, past the hanging glacier's blue ice, and then descend 1,000 metres to a valley below.