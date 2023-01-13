The Park offers a premium comprehensive solution to all you touristy woes while at Indore

suggest you take things a notch higher with the duplex Presidential Suite that exudes a classic Hollywood movie vibe. A rose-gold spiral staircase, statement lounge seating arrangement and an edgy chandelier set against the backdrop of the city view through top-to-toe glass walls made our jaws drop with its elegance at night, not to mention the fully remote controlled curtains and lights.

To soak in the local essence of the city and its surroundings, we ventured out on a day trip to the ancient city of Ujjain located on the banks of river Kshipra on our second day. A sultry, rugged terrain running parallel to the highway made us travel back in time and imagine the glorious past of this area. Given this part of the country is all about temples, Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas had to be on our must visit list especially since it was re-inaugurated with a cleaner and bigger temple complex just a few weeks before we visited this place. Keeping in mind this part of Madhya Pradesh is also home to one of the largest cotton textile industries in the country, we found our way into a textile printing workshop in Bherugarh that filled our shopping bags with some local takeaways such as dye printed upholstery and sarees.

Talking about tokens that you can take home while at Indore, you can also try some authentic namkeens the city is famous for or head out to the state emporium named Mriganayani for numerous premium gifting options.

Rooms at Rs. 7500 onwards