An adventure called Dubai

The magnitude of it all is exhilarating. Transcend the conventional notions of glitz and glamour typically attributed to Dubai, and step ahead to witness the vast expanse of the clear Dubai sky, the endless sea of sand, the ruggedness of the mountains, the thrilling voyage through undulating waves, and the amazing activities awaiting your indulgence... the experience is indeed an extraordinary leap into a world teeming with unparalleled adventure, an extraordinary world that beckons your presence.



They say that true self-discovery, the act of finding oneself, can only be achieved through daring escapades and thrilling exploits. In India, particularly South India, individuals have traditionally sought out destinations like Maldives, Goa, or even Thailand to embark on such journeys of self-exploration. The United Arab Emirates, and specifically Dubai, has long been regarded as a bustling metropolis renowned for its business opportunities, lavish lifestyles, shopping extravaganzas, and grand exhibitions.

However, silently and consciously, Dubai has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years, emerging as an unrivalled adventure destination that attracts intrepid souls from all corners of the globe. With its diverse offerings of pristine seas, expansive deserts, majestic mountains, and much more, the city presents extraordinary experiences that have rarely been encountered elsewhere. In this dynamic realm, individuals can uncover an array of unique activities, ones that have yet to be experienced.

Through the city's commitment to revisiting safety standards on a continual basis, stringent regulations have been diligently implemented to provide assurance to adventure-seekers. These measures are designed to instill a sense of tranquillity, enabling individuals to immerse themselves in pure exhilaration, unburdened by concerns for their well-being.

In this ever-evolving landscape, the city has carved a niche for itself, inviting courageous souls to embark on transformative journeys and uncover their true essence amidst breathtaking environments and boundless possibilities. Here are some of the most amazing activities one should try when in the city.

HATTA: EXPLORE RUGGED MOUNTAINS, UNTAMED

Raggy peaks and air so cool, and crisp that it bites, make the mountain exclave of Hatta an ideal spot for thrill-seekers and nature lovers. Just over an hour away from central Dubai, there is a multitude of activities to indulge in at Hatta-conquering the dramatic terrain on a mountain bike, kayaking along the teal waters of Hatta Dam, and immersing oneself in cultural highlights that have been cherished for generations. Embark on an open road adventure towards Dubai's Hajar range, aptly named the 'rocky mountains' when translated literally. Witness the striking contrast of red-grey rock outcrops against the shimmering blue bodies of water in an ethereal ambience that must be witnessed to be comprehended. Once renowned solely for its historic fort and modest desert farms, Hatta now attracts a wide range of adventure sports enthusiasts, particularly avid bikers and intrepid hikers. Make the most of your time and spend the night at Ja Hatta Fort Hotel or indulge in luxurious glamping options such as the Damani Lodges and Sedr Trailers. Immerse yourself in the art of honey harvesting at the Hatta Honeybee Garden or test your skills in archery at Hatta Wadi Hub. For those who are fit and unafraid, gather your camping gear for an unforgettable ride or trek through the enchanting and surreal landscapes. You will find yourself reluctant to bid farewell. Link to book experience: https://www.visithatta.com/en

SKY DIVING: THE THRILLING LEAP

Embark on an awe-inspiring journey of exhilarating free-fall and parachute rides, courtesy of Skydive Dubai-a premier attraction that beckons the bold-hearted and even captivates visiting celebrities.

Prepare for an unparalleled experience as you take the plunge from two extraordinary locations. Choose to soar above the iconic Palm Jumeirah, or dare to venture over the expansive Arabian desert. Witness the emirate from an entirely novel perspective, where boundless vistas unfold before your eyes. Upon your arrival at Skydive Dubai, expect an immersive encounter like no other. Even if you are a first-time participant, rest assured that the seasoned instructors will expertly guide you throughout the entire process. From an informative demonstration to stepping foot onto the plane, you will be well-prepared for your adventure. Both skydiving locations in Dubai have garnered international acclaim, boasting the presence of highly qualified instructors who will ensure your safe descent back to the ground. For those seeking more advanced skydiving options, a world of possibilities awaits. Explore tandem skydiving, or solo skydiving, or enrol in a flight school. The dedicated flight school offers comprehensive training in various disciplines, including free-fly, canopy manoeuvres, formation techniques, wingsuit coaching, and organising freeloads. To immortalise your extraordinary leap, skilled videographers at Skydive Dubai will capture a video of your jump, allowing you to relive the experience time and time again. Link to book experience: https://www.skydivedubai.ae/

DUNE BASHING: RIDING THROUGH SAND

Dubai's Dune Bashing is an adventure brimming with thrills, delivering not only an adrenaline rush but also an unparalleled encounter with the desert's natural splendour. Picture yourself embarking on a mesmerising drive across the soft dunes of Dubai, traversing at various speeds. Dubai Desert 4x4 Dune Bashing lasts a maximum of about 45 minutes. For the first 30 minutes, you will journey through the untamed expanse of the open desert, experiencing the roughness of the terrain. The safari captain skillfully halts the convoy at a sizable dune, allowing you to capture captivating moments and granting the 4x4 vehicles a chance to cool down. As the vehicles maintain close proximity, they partake in daring manoeuvres- slipping, sliding, skidding, and spinning-offering you a truly captivating ride. And of course, there will be an abundance of sand, as far as the eye can see. The comprehensive experience extends beyond dune bashing and includes a range of activities. Revel in camel rides, quad biking, and sandboarding, and savour a delectable dinner served in a Bedouin-style camp. Immerse yourself in the art of henna hand painting, marvel at the Tanoura dance, witness the fiery spectacle of a fire show, and be captivated by the enchanting movements of belly dancing. Link to book experience: https://www.viator.com/tours/Dubai/ Red-Dune-Bashing-in-Dubai-Including- Desert-Camp-Experience-with-BBQ- Dinner/d828-6579RED

XLINE: WORLD'S LONGEST URBAN ZIPLINE

In Dubai Marina, behold the XLine--an unparalleled zipline, one of the steepest and fastest worldwide. Stretching over a kilometre in length, ascending up to 170m in height, and boasting an average speed of 80km/h, brace yourself for an exhilarating journey. Gripping tightly, soar across the skyline, gazing upon the glimmering Dubai neighbourhood beneath--a spectacle of opulent yachts and sleek high-rise towers. Diverging from conventional zip lines, the XLine employs 'superman' harnesses, enabling participants to assume a belly-down position, amplifying the thrill of a flight-like experience and embracing the panoramic vistas. With two zip lines operating concurrently, you can even partake in this adventure alongside a friend or cherished companion. Enhancing the reminiscence of this epic escapade, GoPro cameras are affixed to your helmet, capturing every moment in vivid detail. Each participant will be bestowed with a personalised video and photographs of their exhilarating ride, ready to be shared and cherished. Link to book experience: https://www.xdubai.com/index.phpO 63818دبي CUSAS

QUAD BIKING: MANOEUVRING THE DESERT

Experience an exhilarating expedition with the Quad Bike Safari, traversing the colossal expanse of desert dunes. Prepare to be captivated as your quad bike propels through the undulating terrain, navigating steep hills, sprawling plateaus, and expansive canyons, granting you a remarkable vantage point of Dubai's untamed desert. Choose between fully automatic ATV quad bikes or powerful dune buggies to explore the desert panorama at your leisure. Immerse yourself in the ever-changing landscape, immersing your senses in the awe-inspiring beauty that surrounds you. The Quad Bike Safari Dubai tour not only promises an adrenaline-filled ride but also includes a range of captivating activities. Engage in a thrilling session of dune bashing, experience the timeless tradition of camel riding, and even master the art of sandboarding. To enhance your convenience, enjoy the option of door-to-door pickup and drop-off by 4x4 cruisers, guaranteeing a seamless experience for all tourists. Link to book experience: https://www.viator.com/ tours/Dubai/Dubai-Self-drive-Quad-Bike-Sand- Boarding-Camel-Ride-and-Refreshments-at-Camp/ d828-75746P6

