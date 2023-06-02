Summer sojourn: Immersing in a bath of bliss at Westin Hyderabad and Sheraton's staycation 

As June unfolds, ushering in the peak of summer’s radiance, our hearts quicken with anticipation, for it is the time to pack for a blissful retreat. Yet, if the notion of venturing far from the familiar comforts of home grates against your senses, fear not, as a delightful staycation near your city may cheer you up. Following the same, we found ourselves immersed in the lap of luxury at a two-day staycation named Summer in Hyderabad — A Marriott Bonvoy Member Exclusive. This summer special offer promises a high-value stay with delectable complimentary breakfast, 1,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points per stay, two pints of beer/ mocktails per stay, 20 percent discount on food and soft beverages, 15 per cent discount on spa services and access to the pool and gym for visitors across six properties in Hyderabad namely Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad, Le Meridien Hyderabad and Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, during summers.

Evening by poolside

Sheraton Hyderabad

Without further adieu, we jumped at the chance and packed for Day 1 of the staycation at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel to be followed by The Westin, the day later. Nestled within the extravagant Gachibowli neighbourhood, this 5-star gem is a mere 30-minute drive away from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Enveloped by the US consulate and surrounded by the offices of industry giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, this ritzy establishment stands as a haven for both business professionals and leisure seekers alike. As we stepped into the resplendent lobby, the golden sunrays danced upon the polished surfaces, casting a radiant glow at the walls of the 272-room property. After a warm welcome, we settled into our Club King category room — an inviting sanctuary replete with lavish features and thoughtful touches.

Club King category room

The room had a king-sized bed that assured us of a restful slumber at night. A closer look at the finely crafted interiors whispered Hyderabad’s regal heritage with vintage glass-framed photographs of Qutub Shahi necropolis hanging on the walls, hinting at the royal experience that lay ahead. However, the epitome of elegance revealed itself as we swung open the doors to the vanity-cum-bathroom. Bathed in sophistication, the space gleamed with exquisite marble accents adorning the flooring, housing a shower area, bathtub, ironing room, magnified makeup mirror and plush robes that ensured effortless grooming and styling throughout our stay. After refreshing ourselves in the lavish confines of our room, we embarked on a journey of rejuvenation at the luxurious spa. As skilled hands worked their magic, our senses were revitalised by this blissful interlude. For those inclined towards wellness, the state-of-the-art fitness centre or a fun-filled swim at the pool is great to make the stay memorable.

Spa at Sheraton

Having soothed our souls after the spa, we made our way to Zega — luxury dining destination where the culinary wonders of the East awaited us at the dinner. With an array of delectable offerings ranging from sushi rolls and dimsums to South Asian grills, wok specialities, curries, noodles, and homemade ice creams, our taste buds embarked on a tantalising journey. We savoured the succulent Shrimp and Chicken Siu Mai Dimsums, each bite exploding with savoury and subtly sweet oriental flavours. Paired with a flavourful Shrimp Fried Rice, our palates reveled in a filling feast. From the grills section, the New Zealand Lamb Chops stole the show, with their smoky, charred crust covering the tender meat that delighted us with its rich textures.

Cocktail at Zega

As the night drew to a close, we indulged in a scoop of velvety Chocolate ice cream, a sweet finale to a night of pure delight. The next day, we had breakfast at Sheraton’s Feast restaurant. It offered a delightful fusion of Indian and English breakfast staples ranging from pav bhaji, dhokla, dosa, idli, and vadas to platters of crispy bacon, succulent sausages, and baked greens. As we approached the end of our indulgent feast, a refreshing purple-hued Lemon Spritzer graced our table. It was the perfect elixir to prepare us for the hot and sunny day that awaited us, as we extended our staycation with zest.

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

On Day 2, we embarked on the next leg of our staycation, immersing ourselves in the heart of HITEC City at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. Its strategic location offered easy access to the bustling Raheja Mindspace IT Park, prominent tech firms, the picturesque Durgam Cheruvu Lake and the esteemed Hyderabad International Convention Center. As we entered the grand lobby, we were greeted with warmth and hospitality, setting the tone for our stay at this magnificent property boasting 425 exquisite rooms.

Poolside at Westin

We checked into our Executive Club King room and were instantly awestruck as it unfolded before us a lavish studio apartment-like space. The sprawling room epitomised luxury, with a majestic king-sized bed adorned with soft and inviting duvets, beckoning us to unwind and relax. A dedicated corner of the room served as a workstation and entertainment hub, featuring a reclining chair, glass-topped desk, TV, and DVD set. It was a perfect getaway for those who sought to transform their staycation into a workcation, just like us!

Executive Club King room

Adjacent to it, a sophisticated dining area awaited, with seating for four and a table adorned with fresh fruits and tempting assortment of roasted nuts to munch on in the daytime. Adding to the allure was the spacious private balcony, offering panoramic views of the urban landscape by day and enchanting city lights by night.The West-facing orientation of our room gifted us with breathtaking views of the sunset right from the comfort of our bed, courtesy of the expansive window that washed our room in pale pink light in the evening hours.Another highlight of the room was the elegant vanity area, boasting marble-adorned bathrooms, and a grooming section complete with illuminated mirrors, hairdressers and plush robes, providing an extra touch of indulgence.

Room interiors

We discovered that The Westin prides itself on its wellness-oriented approach offering a range of revitalising amenities like a state-of-the-art Workout Fitness Studio, Heavenly Spa, nourishing culinary offerings, and engaging outdoor pool activities. So, we booked ourselves an hour-long spa session at the Heavenly Spa, a blissful zone offering a variety of therapeutic rituals such as aromatherapy, earthstone massage, Thai massage, deep tissue massage, hydrating crystal scrub, mud detoxification, and more. Opting for the Tension Soother Massage, gently performed with essential oils of ginger and apricot, we felt our muscle tension melt away, leaving us with a renewed sense of energy.

Spa at Westin

The aromatic oils nourished us physically while evoking a profound sensorial satisfaction. Now rejuvenated and ready for lunch, we set out to explore the hotel’s Italian restaurant, Prego, located beside the tranquil pool. Our table afforded us serene views of the poolside oasis as we indulged in a delightful feast of wood-fired pizzas, flavourful pasta, succulent seafood, crisp salads and creamy risottos for lunch. For those seeking to savour Indian cuisine, a visit to the themed fine-dining restaurant, Kangan, is a must.

Prego

From the rich and creamy Dal Makhani paired with fragrant Garlic Naan to the delectable Stuffed Mashed Potato Kulcha with Tala Huwa Gosht and a platter of tantalising kebabs, this award-winning fine dine showcased the true essence of traditional Indian recipes, leaving both locals and foreigners spellbound. We signed off by having dinner at Kangan,tasting Indian food amid live folk music. It left us feeling just at home while being away from it.

Summer in Hyderabad is valid till August 31

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada