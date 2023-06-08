W Goa to celebrate Pride Month with art event 'Definitions Not Applicable'

W Goa, a luxurious property renowned for its modern design and vibrant atmosphere, enthusiastically announces its full support for Pride Month with an event titled Definitions Not Applicable. Under it, the 5-star property will host various activities and campaigns to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQAI+ community's progress and significance.

The bar takeover will bring lively energy to the evening, creating a carefree and joyful atmosphere. Guests can enjoy face painting at stalls, encouraging self-expression and adding a colourful flair to the festivities. Explore exhilarating art exhibitions featuring the talented works of local LGBTQIA+ artists. The highlight of the night will be a captivating live band performance, filling the space with electrifying music.

Rockpool

Event

W Goa will transform the deck into a luxurious and inviting setting with enchanting fairy lights, LGBTQIA+ flags and beautifully designed tablecloths in vibrant colours. This celebration aims to unite and uplift the community, showcasing its curiosity, confidence and indomitable spirit.

June 10. From 4 PM onwards at Rockpool, W Goa.

