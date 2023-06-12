Raajkutir adds a new wing to its building

The heritage-inspired boutique luxury hotel Raajkutir, in Kolkata by The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) SeleQtions is ready to welcome guests at their newly installed and functional wing named Serai. The new wing has added 15 well-appointed rooms in accordance with their commitment to providing the best experiences to their customers. For decades Raajkutir has been providing world-class hospitality to all its guests and the addition of the new wing is just another way to expand the same.

Ankur Gairola, hotel manager, Raajkutir IHCL SeleQtions comments on the occasion, "We are thrilled to introduce the newly added 15 rooms and suites to our hotel. This expansion allows us to accommodate more guests and elevate their experience with our exceptional service and top-notch facilities. Our dedicated staff remains committed to delivering personalized attention, ensuring that every guest feels welcomed and pampered throughout their visit. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning guests.”

The newly-appointed rooms and suites redefine luxury and comfort at their best. Each room is decorated with vibrant colours, elegant furnishings that exuberate the old-world charm and yet keep up with state-of-the-art amenities. This new addition not only increases the guest capacity of the hotel but also offers them a variety of rooms to choose including one Presidential SeleQtions suite, one Premium Suite, two Superior Rooms, deluxe rooms, and premium rooms.

Along with the rooms, the new wing has a common space at the centre. It serves as a great spot to sit, chat and soak in the vibes of the space. Guests have three diverse options to experiment with when it comes to their culinary tastes. While the East India Room is a vintage dining hotspot focusing on Indian dining which grew during the British Raj, Swig swerves as the lounge with its vast repertoire of drinks and food menu and Loafer’s Café calls in all coffee and snacks lovers to choose from its delectable offerings.

Whether one is on a leisure trip or for business meetings, Serai is sure a safe and comfortable space to unwind after hectic days.